Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • DPA

    About 1,800 Germans in Lebanon on crisis preparedness list

    By DPA,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2chIAt_0vok77Um00

    The German Foreign Office said on Monday it estimates that some 1,800 German nationals are currently in Lebanon as the country faces a massive escalation in the decades-long conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia.

    A Foreign Office spokesman said that about 1,800 people have registered on the ministry's crisis preparedness list ELEFAND.

    The system enables Germans abroad to be quickly informed by German representatives in acute situations and included in possible crisis measures such as evacuations.

    Following almost a year of cross-border skirmishes, Israel launched a large-scale aerial campaign on targets across Lebanon last week.

    Hundreds have been killed and tens of thousands displaced in Lebanon amid the fighting, according to Lebanese authorities.

    The international community is urging de-escalation amidst continued Israeli strikes and Hezbollah retaliations, but efforts for a ceasefire have so far been rejected by both sides.

    The German government's crisis team assessed the situation in Lebanon on Friday and Saturday, the spokesman said.

    He said the Beirut airport was still open, although with drastically restricted flight operations, as well as the airport in Tel Aviv.

    The ministry is assisting German nationals to leave the country, although he added that "we are not explicitly in an evacuation scenario."

    The Foreign Office has raised the crisis levels for German missions in Beirut, Tel Aviv and Ramallah in the West Bank.

    This means that family members of the deployed staff will gradually be evacuated and the number of personnel will be reduced, he said.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    apathy
    2d ago
    What the heck they doing there?😡
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Eight Israeli soldiers killed in Lebanon
    DPA5 hours ago
    German foreign minister calls Nasrallah a 'terrorist and murder'
    DPA2 days ago
    How Iranians feel about the killing of Hezbollah's Nasrallah
    DPA2 days ago
    Germany's auto sector urges opposition to EU tariffs on Chinese cars
    DPA9 hours ago
    Iran's foreign minister phones European counterparts after attack
    DPA15 hours ago
    Trump withdraws from televised election interview on US channel CBS
    DPA10 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Guterres backed by UN Security Council members after Israeli jibes
    DPA5 hours ago
    Germany summons Iranian diplomats over missile attack on Israel
    DPA8 hours ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Board at German railway DB approves sale of freight subsidiary
    DPA7 hours ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Hezbollah stores weapons among civilians in Lebanon, US says its not sharing intel with IDF
    Fox News5 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    UN peacekeeping force condemns Israel's incursion into Lebanon
    DPA1 day ago
    US and Israel agreed on need to destroy Hezbollah sites along border
    DPA1 day ago
    Israel strikes 120 Hezbollah sites, Lebanon reports at least 53 dead
    DPA3 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Washington informed by Israel about 'limited operations' near border
    DPA2 days ago
    Biden says he is against attacking Iran's nuclear facilities
    DPA3 hours ago
    Police in Berlin raid flats of pro-Palestinian demonstrators
    DPA2 days ago
    Palestinian militant group says three leaders killed in Beirut strike
    DPA2 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute4 hours ago
    German interior minister dismayed by celebration of Iranian attacks
    DPA9 hours ago
    Palestinians report deaths after Israeli incursions into Gaza Strip
    DPA4 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy