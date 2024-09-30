Open in App
    Stuttgart full of joy at first Champions League home game in 14 years

    By DPA,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MsiVu_0vok0YAx00

    VfB Stuttgart are bouncing into Tuesday's home clash with Sparta Prague as the Champions League returns to the city for the first time since 2010.

    Their shock second-place finish in the Bundesliga last season was followed by some high-profile exits including top striker Serhou Guirassy. But Stuttgart have held their own so far this term and were unlucky to lose their European opener at champions Real Madrid.

    "The first Champions League home game in 14 years is something special for the club and the city. The boys looked very good in training today. There was a joy and ease about them," coach Sebastian Hoeness told a news conference on Monday.

    Their last home appearance in the competition, which has been expanded this season, was a 1-1 draw with Barcelona in the last 16 in 2010 before a 4-0 defeat in Spain.

    Sparta may look like easieir opponents than Barca but Hoeness is taking nothing for granted given the Czechs began with an impressive 3-0 win over Salzburg two weeks ago.

    "They're doing very good work. They play good football at a high intensity and are very well organized. They've started the season well but there's a great euphoria among us and we know the force we can generate," the coach said.

    Captain Atakan Karazor, who was unlucky to be sent off in weekend Bundesliga action, added: "The excitement for the first Champions League home game is immense. We know the significance it has for the fans but also for ourselves. We're hoping for a similar performance to the one against Real Madrid."

    Josha Vagnoman picked up a knock to his foot in the 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg and is not available.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Biu4_0vok0YAx00

