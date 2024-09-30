Open in App
    Captain Popp quits Germany before 'fire is completely extinguished'

    By DPA,

    2 days ago

    Captain Alexandra Popp announced her retirement from the Germany national team on Monday, citing a "gut" decision.

    The 33-year-old, who has played in 144 international matches and scored 67 goals, will say goodbye in a friendly with Australia in Duisburg on October 28.

    "I was lucky and honoured to wear the Germany jersey with pride for a total of 18 years, including almost 14 and a half years in the senior team," Popp said in a statement.

    "I always emphasised that my gut would make the decision, and now it has. After long, tearful deliberations, I have decided with a heavy heart to end my national team career."

    Germany's three-time Footballer of the Year has been battling injury problems lately and wishes to go out on a high after the team's bronze medal at the Paris Olympics in August.

    "Neither my body, which is a ticking time bomb, nor anyone else should get ahead of me. This is the right time before the fire is completely extinguished - because then it would be too late," she said.

    New boss Wück faces rebuild

    With new coach Christian Wück coming in ahead of the game in England on October 25, her participation in the European Championship next year in Switzerland was questionable.

    He faces a rebuild given defender Marina Hegering and goalkeeper Merle Frohms have also retired from internationals.

    Wolfsburg striker Popp's greatest international achievement was helping Germany to gold at the 2016 Olympics.

    She was the first woman ever to be honoured as Personality of the Year by the German specialist football magazine Kicker while she has repeatedly fought for better conditions in women's football.

    Her contract with Wolfsburg, for whom she has played for since 2012, runs until June 30 next year.

