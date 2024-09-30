Hitzlsperger tips his former club Villa to pull off Bayern win

Former Germany midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger believes his former side Aston Villa can beat Bayern Munich in their Champions League home debut on Wednesday.

Birmingham-based Villa famously beat the Germans in the final to lift the 1982 European Cup but have not been in the competition since it morphed into the Champions League.

They opened up two weeks ago with a 3-0 win at Young Boys Bern, while Bayern battered Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 at home.

"If the two teams have weaknesses, it's more in defence, and both will have their work cut out. But the attacking power is impressive. It could be an open game with lots of goals, I'm predicting a 3-2 win for Villa," Hitzlsperger told Kicker magazine on Monday.

Villa boast Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and England's Harry Kane back-up Ollie Watkins, who scored a superb winner in the Euro 2024 semi-finals.

Coach Unai Emery, who defeated Bayern in the quarter-finals of the Champions League with Villarreal in 2022, has also proved himself a master in European competitions.

"Emery is an absolute stroke of luck for Villa, although there is of course a certain amount of risk involved when you give a coach so much freedom," added Hitzlsperger, who was at Villa from 2001-2005 before winning the Bundesliga with Stuttgart and finishing third with Germany in the 2006 World Cup.