Red Bull supremo Mintzlaff: Get rid of some international games

Red Bull sports supremo Oliver Mintzlaff believes cutting out unnecessary international matches could be the way to reduce the burden on footballers from an ever increasing calendar.

The addition of two extra games in the Champions League and FIFA's 32-team Club World Cup next year has ratcheted up the pressure, with players such as Spain and Manchester City star Rodri saying players may have to strike. He was ruled out for the season with a knee ligament injury shortly after speaking out.

Mintzlaff, formerly in charge at RB Leipzig before being promoted to head up Red Bull's entire sports division, told Kicker magazine on Monday: "Of course I know games will be added again for the players and that we have to keep a close eye on the issue of workload. And yes, players should be involved per se.

"Perhaps we also need to look at the FIFA calendar as a whole. Perhaps there are international matches that can be discussed and possibly scrapped without replacement."

UEFA instituted the Nations League to try to lessen the amount of meaningless international friendlies but the competition itself has been highlighted by pundits as a tournament too far.

Despite Mintzlaff's comments on reducing the burden on players, he believes the new Club World Cup in the US from June 15-July 13 next year makes sense.

"I'm basically a big supporter of the Club World Cup, even in this format, as FIFA and the European Clubs Association are now organizing it and it can be like a real World Cup for clubs," he said.

"There are a lot of players who play at a world-class level but may never have the chance to play in a World Cup with their nation. That's why I'm really looking forward to the tournament in the US and believe that you have to give it a chance to develop."