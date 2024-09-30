Nübel should be Germany keeper, says World Cup winner Schweinsteiger

VfB Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel should step in as Germany goalkeeper following the long injury lay-off for Marc-André ter Stegen, 2014 World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger says.

With Manuel Neuer having retired from internationals and Ter Stegen sufering a serious knee injury for Barcelona, a vacancy has emerged ahead of Julian Nagelsmann naming his squad on Thursday for October's Nations League games against Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Dutch.

Hoffenheim's Oliver Baumann, third choice at Euro 2024, has been seen as a favourite but Schweinsteiger would go a different route.

"Thank God we have some good goalkeepers. But I personally find Nübel very interesting - if you look at Stuttgart last season, how he played there, and also if you look to the future, he certainly has the best outlook," he told Sportschau.

"I would put my trust in him until Marc is back."

Nübel, 27, again on loan from Bayern Munich this season, helped Stuttgart finish a surprise second in the Bundesliga last term.

Baumann, 34, would be the third oldest Germany debutant if picked.

There has been speculation Neuer might reverse his decision to quit and his fellow hero from Rio 2014 would welcome his return - even if he finds it unlikely.

"He's made it clear, but as a fan you always have a little hope that Manu will get a call and say yes, because he simply has an aura in goal that influences the opposition," he said.