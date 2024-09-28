Open in App
    Israeli commander warns other enemies of Israel

    By DPA,

    2 days ago

    Israel's military chief issued a threat to other enemies of the country, shortly after Israel claimed that the leader of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah was killed in an airstrike on a suburb of Beirut.

    "The message to all those who threaten the citizens of the state of Israel is simple: we will know how to reach them. In the north, in the south and in more distant places," Israel's Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi said on Saturday.

    He said that the attack on Friday which reportedly killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah had been prepared for a long time.

    "It came at the right time and in a very sharp manner," Halevi said.

    Earlier on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed that Nasrallah and other senior Hezbollah commanders were killed in the Friday airstrike.

    Hezbollah has not confirmed Nasrallah's death or commented on the IDF's claims.

    Just my opinion
    2d ago
    You can run, but you can't hide.
    Lou Cummings
    2d ago
    Far off places include the United States and any other nation.
