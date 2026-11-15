Meet Kevin Bacon's family / Instagram

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick’s kids Travis, 37, and Sosie, 34, both work in show business now. What each one does, and the horror film the family made.

Kevin Bacon’s very first movie role came in 1978’s National Lampoon’s Animal House, where he played Chip Diller, the eager ROTC pledge who gets paddled with a smile and later begs a stampeding crowd to stay calm because “All is well!” Nearly five decades later, the man who started out getting paddled on screen spent the summer of 2026 answering to a new name. As DYR reported in July, Bacon became “Kevin Bean” on Wednesdays for Humane World for Animals’ Beansday campaign, which asks people to swap meat for beans one day a week, and he filmed the announcement in a suit made of legumes.

Bacon, now 68, has been married to actress Kyra Sedgwick, 61, since 1988, and the two of them raised a son and a daughter who are long past the age of school pictures. Travis Bacon turned 37 in June. His sister, Sosie, turned 34 in March. One of them became the more familiar face, while the other found a route into the business that almost nobody would guess from looking at their father’s filmography.

Who Are Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick’s Kids?

Kyra Sedgwick and son Travis Bacon and daughter Sosie / Instagram

Bacon and Sedgwick met while making a PBS version of Lanford Wilson’s play Lemon Sky and married on September 4, 1988. Travis Sedgwick Bacon arrived on June 23, 1989, and Sosie Ruth Bacon followed on March 15, 1992, both born in Los Angeles. The family later settled on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, and in more recent years the couple has spent much of its time on a farm crowded with horses, goats, pigs and chickens.

Movie nights at home did not include Dad’s back catalog. Asked about the family’s love of scary films, Bacon told Den of Geek in 2026 that the kids never saw his early slasher work. “Yeah, but we didn’t show you Friday the 13th,” he said, adding that the family didn’t watch any of his movies at all. Both children did get an early taste of a film set, though, because Bacon cast them in Loverboy, the 2005 drama he directed and Sedgwick starred in. Sosie played the young version of her mother’s character, and Travis took a smaller part. Only one of them seemed in a hurry to go back.

How Did Sosie Bacon Become a Horror Star?

Sosie Bacon / Everett Collection

Sosie worked her way up through television first. She turned up on her mother’s long-running series The Closer, then landed recurring roles on Scream and 13 Reasons Why, where she played Skye Miller. In 2021 she was part of the HBO miniseries Mare of Easttown as Carrie Layden, the troubled mother of Kate Winslet’s grandson.

The breakout came in 2022 with Smile, the horror hit in which she carried the film as Dr. Rose Cotter, a therapist haunted by a grinning presence after a patient’s death. Since then, horror has kept calling. She appears in Cold Storage with Liam Neeson and Joe Keery, and in October 2026, Variety reported that she will star opposite Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in The Black Tapes, an eight-episode MGM+ series based on the hit podcast. Dread Central reports that she plays Alex Regan, a skeptical scientist who investigates paranormal cases, and that filming starts in Vancouver in January 2027.

Off screen, she has been in a relationship with actor Scoot McNairy, whom she met while both were working on Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico. Sosie has also said that her taste for scary stories did not come from either parent. It came from her big brother, who used to torment her with a Halloween mask when they were small.

What Does Travis Bacon Do Now?

Bacon performing with son Travis Bacon daughter Sosie

That big brother grew up to make music, and loud music at that. Travis is a guitarist, composer and producer whose roots are in heavy metal. He has played with the New York black metal band Black Anvil and fronts his own industrial project, Contracult Collective, which his father has cheered on publicly on social media. Kyra Sedgwick has done the same. “My insanely talented kid rocked the house yesterday and I was lucky enough to be there!!” she wrote on Instagram after one of his festival sets in Florida.

His heavy sound grew out of his father’s guitar. “My father was one of the reasons I started playing guitar,” Travis has said, as Hello! reported in 2024, though he added that he has “gone my own direction musically.” The two directions still meet now and then. Travis produced and mixed “Take Off This Tattoo” for the Bacon Brothers, the band Kevin has fronted with his older brother Michael since the 1990s, and he played bass and guitar on the track.

He has also become the family’s go-to composer. When Sedgwick made her feature directing debut with the 2022 comedy Space Oddity, Travis wrote the music, and she was frank with Hello! about hiring her own children. “It’s a little nepotism, but it’s always worth it,” she said. “They’re amazing at what they do, and they know my brain.” On Travis’s 36th birthday in 2025, his father kept his Instagram tribute short: “Happy birthday TSB! Boy I love my Boy.”

What Happened When the Whole Family Made a Movie Together?

Bacon’s family / Instagram

All four of them finally ended up in the same picture. Family Movie, a horror comedy that Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick co-directed, premiered at the SXSW festival in Austin on March 13, 2026. It follows a filmmaking family whose cheap slasher shoot turns real when a body shows up on set, and the parents star alongside Sosie and Travis, with Scoot McNairy, John Carroll Lynch and Jackie Earle Haley in the cast. Travis composed the score and, like his sister, is credited as a producer.

Sedgwick admitted the idea made her anxious. “We pitched it to the kids, thinking that they probably wouldn’t be into it,” she told Entertainment Tonight in March. “I was so nervous. And they actually said yes.” Sosie had her doubts too. “Oh, I had reservations for sure,” she said, explaining that everyone worried old arguments would surface. Instead, her mother said, “we had no tension. We were so collaborative.”

Travis described the shoot the same way. “I think the movie definitely reflects all our personalities individually, and how we relate to each other,” he told Den of Geek, though Sedgwick was quick to add that nobody was playing themselves. Variance Films has set the movie for a theatrical release on April 23, 2027.

And the kid with the Halloween mask? Sosie, who once ran from him, now watches horror movies at his house. “Now, he’s my horror inspiration,” she told Den of Geek.