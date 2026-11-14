Meet Bob Saget's family

Bob Saget’s daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer are grown now. Meet the painter, the yoga-teaching artist and the private sister the ‘Full House’ dad adored.

Last spring we showed you a photo of a young woman with long, sun-streaked hair and a calm half smile, and we gave you one clue: her dad was wholesome on TV but had a sharp wit, sometimes a very dirty one. Plenty of you got it right away. That was Aubrey Saget, the eldest daughter of Bob Saget, the man who spent eight seasons as Danny Tanner on Full House and then went on stage and said things Danny never would.

Saget raised three girls in real life while he raised three on screen, and the resemblance runs deeper than a smile. Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer are grown women now, and they stayed close to each other and to the people who loved their father after he died in January 2022. Here is what each of them is doing today.

Who Is The Daughter In Our Photo?

Bob and Aubrey Saget / ImageCollect

Aubrey Saget was born February 15, 1987, in New York, which makes her 39. She is the oldest of the three daughters Saget had with his first wife, Sherri Kramer, whom he married in 1982 and divorced in 1997. People and The List both report that she earned a fine arts degree from New York University in 2009 and went back for her MFA in 2016.

She is a working painter, and a serious one. Her landscapes and flowers in oil have hung at the Halsey McKay Gallery in East Hampton, where she had a solo show called “Took a Walk” in 2023, and she showed at NADA New York in 2024. “Aubrey Saget’s paintings focus on framing and pacing,” her artist statement says. Her own website now says she lives and works in Los Angeles.

Ten months after her father died, Aubrey married her longtime partner, Andy Kabel, in an outdoor ceremony in Tulum, Mexico. Her stepmother, Kelly Rizzo, posted a photo from the day and wrote, “The best wedding that ever existed started like this.” This past September 28, Aubrey made her first public appearance in about two years when she joined Rizzo at the Los Angeles premiere of Who Is Martin Mull?, the Netflix documentary her father started making in 2018. Hello! reported that she wrapped her arms around Rizzo for the photographers, and we covered that night and Saget’s final film here. Her younger sister took a very different road into the art world.

What Does Lara Saget Do Now?

Lara Saget / Instagram

Lara Melanie Saget was born October 16, 1989, also in New York, and she turned 37 last month. Her art starts with things she finds outdoors. She works with rocks and other natural materials and then pushes them into paint and glass, and in 2013 she cofounded Studio 200, an artist-run exhibition collective in New York. She also teaches Power Vinyasa yoga, and she told the blog Biologique Life that she decided to try teaching while she was working at an orphanage in Brazil.

Lara was the first daughter to speak publicly after her father’s death. In a long Instagram post in January 2022, she wrote that the biggest lesson he left her was how to love without fear. “To anyone afraid to love, Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts,” she wrote, and she signed off, “Love completely and be kind,” as Fox News reported. On her first Father’s Day without him that June, she put it more simply. “My dad wasn’t just my dad, he was my best friend.”

She also spent that first hard holiday season with family of a new kind. Rizzo told Fox News Digital in 2023 that Lara “came to Chicago to spend Christmas with my family.” The youngest Saget sister, meanwhile, has kept almost all of her life to herself.

Why Does Jennifer Saget Stay Out Of The Spotlight?

Jennifer Belle Saget was born November 18, 1992, so she is 33 and turns 34 on November 18. She is the baby of the family and by far the most private. Her Instagram is locked, and she has no public portfolio website. According to People, her bio describes her as a “Lover of music, art, technology, science [and] potatoes,” which sounds a lot like a girl who grew up with Bob Saget at the dinner table.

Her father never hid how proud he was of all three. “They’re all artists,” he told People in 2016. “They are the light of my life.” He kept the girls out of the tabloids for most of their childhood, which is part of why so few readers could picture them even while they could picture the Tanner girls perfectly. Jennifer has chosen to keep it that way, and her sisters and stepmother have respected it.

How Did The Family Hold Together After Bob Saget Died?

Lori Loughlin, Kelly Rizzo and Candace Cameron Bure / Instagram

Bob Saget was found in his hotel room near Orlando on January 9, 2022, the morning after a stand-up show in Jacksonville. He was 65. The medical examiner ruled his death an accident, and CBS News reported the cause as blunt head trauma, most likely from a fall no one saw. His family later said they believed he hit the back of his head, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. We looked back at those final hours here.

Saget had married Kelly Rizzo in 2018, and the bond she built with his daughters became the thing that held everyone up. “The three of them are just everything to me because they were everything to him,” Rizzo said on Today in December 2022. When she was ready to date again, she asked the girls first. “I know I don’t need your permission, but I want your blessing,” she remembered telling them, and they told her their dad would want her to be happy.

Rizzo still talks about them as her family nearly five years later. “It’s truly the biggest gift I could ever have dreamed of, because they’re such angels,” she told Fox News Digital this fall. “We’ve just still been a family.” There is one more thing Aubrey shared after her father died, and it is the part of this story readers still bring up.

The Last Text Bob Saget Sent His Eldest Daughter

A message sent from Bob Saget to his daughter Aubrey / Instagram via BuzzFeed

A few weeks after Saget’s death, Aubrey posted a screenshot of the last message her father ever sent her. It was the kind of thing he typed a hundred times a year on his way out the door to a gig. “Thank u. Love u. Showtime!”

Three short lines, from a man who could make a theater full of strangers laugh until they cried and still remembered to tell his girl he loved her before he walked on stage. Aubrey paints, Lara builds and teaches, and Jennifer keeps her own counsel. All three of them carry a little of that “Showtime!” with them.