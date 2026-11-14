Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow’s kids with Chris Martin are grown. See what Apple and Moses do now, and how ‘St. Elsewhere’ producer Bruce Paltrow fits into their story.

The clue said her candles made headlines, and boy, did they. In January 2020, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop sold a $75 candle with a name we’ll politely leave off this page, and it sold out within hours according to HuffPost. Dad’s favorite color was the easy part. Chris Martin and Coldplay broke through in 2000 with “Yellow,” and Martin has admitted the title had no deep meaning at first. “I got the title from the Yellow Pages,” he told Guitar Player.

So the serious young man with the tousled hair on our “Guess my famous parents” card was Moses Martin, the younger of the two children Paltrow, 54, shares with Martin. He and his big sister, Apple, are not kids anymore. One has a college degree and a movie role waiting, and the other is fronting a rock band of his own. Their story really starts a generation earlier, though, with a pair of names that anyone who watched 1970s and ’80s television will know.

Before Goop, There Was ‘St. Elsewhere’

ST. ELSEWHERE, (back, from left): William Daniels, Ed Flanders, (front): Cynthia Sikes, David Birney / Everett Collection

Apple and Moses come from show business on both sides, and on their mother’s side it runs straight through prime time. Their grandmother is Blythe Danner, who won a Tony in 1970 for Butterflies Are Free and later became Dina Byrnes, Robert De Niro’s patient wife in Meet the Parents. Their grandfather, Bruce Paltrow, created The White Shadow, the CBS basketball drama starring Ken Howard that ran from 1978 to 1981. He then served as an executive producer on St. Elsewhere, which spent six seasons and 137 episodes at Boston’s shabbiest teaching hospital on NBC between 1982 and 1988 before closing with that famous snow globe.

Bruce and Blythe married in 1969, and Gwyneth grew up around sets and stages. Her father never got to meet the grandchildren. He died in Rome on October 3, 2002, at 58, from complications of oral cancer and pneumonia, a few days after Gwyneth’s 30th birthday. Apple arrived 19 months later, and when Moses was born, his middle name honored the grandfather he would only know through stories.

Danner, now 83, filled that space with plenty of silliness. “I don’t feel like a grandmother with them,” she told HollywoodLife in 2012. “I get on my hands and knees and act like a complete fool!” The grandchild she played hide and seek with first grew up to look a great deal like her.

Apple Martin Swapped Law School Plans For The Spotlight

Apple Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow / X

Apple Blythe Alison Martin was born in London on May 14, 2004, which makes her 22. Paltrow told Oprah Winfrey in 2004 that the unusual name was Chris Martin’s idea, and she simply liked the sound of it. Apple has been carrying it confidently ever since, from her much-photographed debut at Paris’s Le Bal des Débutantes in 2024, when she wore a pale blue gown, to a spring that changed everything.

On Friday, May 8, 2026, she graduated from Vanderbilt University in Nashville with a degree in law, history and society. “A bittersweet moment. How lucky we are to have these memories,” she wrote on Instagram, and her mother answered in the comments with a simple “SO proud!!” She had once considered law, she told Interview magazine, partly to set herself apart from her parents, but she realized she loved being onstage. According to Hello!, she told Vogue that acting is the dream.

The dream moved fast. Four days after graduation, Chloé released its “Chloé à la Plage” summer campaign with Apple as its face, shot by photographer David Sims. “Apple, with her radiance and timeless beauty, draws us into this feeling in the most natural way,” creative director Chemena Kamali said. A week after that, Deadline reported that she had been cast in Nancy Meyers’s first film since The Intern, an untitled Warner Bros. comedy about a group of people making a movie. Her castmates include Penélope Cruz, Jude Law, Owen Wilson and National Lampoon’s Vacation star Beverly D’Angelo, and NME reports it is set for Christmas Day 2027. When she turned 22, her mother called her “my ultimate dream girl” and “the funniest, goofiest, most big hearted, knockout” on Instagram.

A Family That Still Shows Up Together

Brad Falchuk / Peter West/ACE Pictures / ImageCollect

That graduation weekend said a lot about how this family works. Paltrow and Martin married on December 5, 2003. They announced their “conscious uncoupling” in March 2014, and the divorce became final on July 14, 2016. Plenty of people rolled their eyes at the phrase back then. A decade later, both parents were in Nashville cheering for their daughter, with Paltrow arriving alongside her husband, Brad Falchuk, and Martin walking in with Moses.

Paltrow married Falchuk, the television writer and producer, on September 29, 2018. He brought two children of his own from his marriage to Suzanne Bukinik, Isabella and Brody, and Good Morning America notes that Paltrow became their stepmother. The two households have blended quietly, with no tell-all interviews and no feuding in public.

Grandma is still working, too. Danner, who has spoken openly about her own fight with the same cancer that took her husband, returns as Dina in Focker In-Law, which Universal opens on November 25. Moses, meanwhile, has been building something of his own on the other side of the country.

What Is Moses Martin Doing Now?

Moses Martin was born in New York City on April 8, 2006, so he is 20. Music showed up early. During a 2020 Zoom visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he said he had gone back to guitar lessons after a stretch on piano, and when he turned 18, his mother praised his “sensitivity and brilliance and quiet humor” and called him an expert in 1980s synths and French new wave. Paltrow told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024 that he was headed to Brown University, where he studies today.

He is also the lead singer of a band called People I’ve Met. Moses sings and plays guitar and piano, Andrew Suster plays bass and Orlando Wiltshire plays drums, and the three met at school in Los Angeles before all moving east for college. They released “Promise” in December 2025 and “For Hire” in January 2026, followed by their debut EP, Bunny, in May. In July, Burberry made Moses the face of its “Escape to the Countryside” campaign and used “For Hire” as the soundtrack. More than one fashion writer noticed the same thing our readers did on the card: Hello! said he looks just like his famous father, cheekbones and all.

He doesn’t pretend the family name is a secret. “I have a musical DNA through my parents,” he told Rolling Stone UK this August, ahead of the band’s sets at the Reading and Leeds festivals. As for any head start, he said, “yes, we acknowledge it and we’re grateful for it, but we’re doing something that is special and unique to us.” He added that his parents are supportive and that his dad’s opinion on a new song is one he trusts.

When Moses turned 20 this spring, Paltrow wrote that he was “the definition of a gentleman,” as well as “kind, intelligent, thoughtful and soulful.” Bruce Paltrow spent his career making room for young talent on The White Shadow and St. Elsewhere. It’s hard not to think he would have loved watching his grandson step up to the microphone.