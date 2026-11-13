Bob Denver / Everett Collection

Bob Denver of ‘Gilligan’s Island’ raised four kids across four marriages. One played a tiny Gilligan, and one changed his life. Here’s where they are now.

If you guessed Bob Denver from our “Guess My Famous Actor Papa” clue, you were right. Long before he ever put on that red shirt and white sailor hat, Denver spent four seasons on CBS as Maynard G. Krebs, the goateed beatnik who flinched at the word “work” on The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis from 1959 to 1963. Then came Gilligan’s Island, and the skinny kid from New Rochelle, New York, became the little buddy a whole generation of kids grew up with.

Denver was born January 9, 1935, and he died September 2, 2005, at 70. Along the way he married four times and raised four children: Patrick, Megan, Emily and Colin. One of them ended up on the island with him, and another changed the whole direction of his life. And our clue promised that the man behind Gilligan was also a real hero, which turns out to be true in more ways than one.

Bob Denver Married Four Times, And Each Marriage Left A Mark

Bob Denver and Dwayne Hickman in The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis / Everett Collection

Denver married his first wife, Maggie Ryan, in 1960, while Maynard was still making Dobie Gillis’s life complicated. They had two children, Patrick and Megan, and divorced in 1966, midway through the run of Gilligan’s Island. A second marriage, to Jean Webber, lasted from 1967 to 1970. His third, to Carole Abrahams, ran from 1972 to 1975 and gave him a daughter, Emily.

He met the woman who would stay in 1977, when he was cast opposite an actress named Dreama Perry in a dinner theater production of Play It Again, Sam. “The minute we shook hands, each of us thought: ‘Ah, there you are!'” Dreama told Closer Weekly in 2024. They married in 1979, and by her own account he arrived with some history. He had “three ex-wives and three great kids,” she recalled to Cancer Today in 2014.

Dreama also wrote that Denver built Gilligan partly by watching a little boy at home. He studied the way his then-3-year-old son Patrick looked at the world, because he wanted “kids the world over to identify with Gilligan.” That same little boy was about to get a part on the show himself.

Patrick Denver Played A Pint-Sized Gilligan

Gilligan’s Island / Everett Collection

In the second-season episode “V for Vitamins,” Gilligan dreams he is Jack in “Jack and the Beanstalk,” with the Skipper as the giant. Special effects in 1966 could not shrink Bob Denver down to size, so the production needed a small actor who looked like him. Patrick, Bob and Maggie’s oldest, filled in, unbilled, as the tiny Gilligan being chased around the castle. IMDb and the show’s fan historians both list it as the only acting role he ever had.

He did stay in the business, though, on the other side of the camera. Patrick grew up to build things for the movies, working as a model maker and visual effects artist. IMDb credits him on Mortal Kombat in 1995, Star Trek: Insurrection and The X-Files movie in 1998 and Bicentennial Man in 1999, and the NNDB reference database adds The Sum of All Fears to his resume. There is a nice symmetry in it. The boy who once stood in for a shrunken Gilligan spent his career making miniatures look larger than life.

Patrick has kept his private life out of the press. IMDb lists his birthday as November 11, 1960, in Los Angeles, but NNDB gives his birth year as 1959, and with two references that disagree, we are not going to guess at his exact age. His sisters have been even more private.

Megan And Emily Denver Stayed Out Of The Spotlight

Bob Denver and Chuck McCann in Far Out Space Nuts / Everett Collection

Megan, Bob’s daughter with Maggie Ryan, is the least public of the four. IMDb lists a June 1963 birthday for her, but we could not find a second record to confirm it, so we are leaving her age out. She has never given interviews about her father, and no outlet has reported on her career.

Emily, Bob’s daughter with Carole Abrahams, has a little more on the record. IMDb lists her full name as Emily Alice Denver and puts her birth in September 1972 in Ventura, California, while NNDB lists her birth year as 1973 and describes her as a jewelry designer. As with her brother, the two references disagree on the year, so we are not stating an age.

What both daughters did do is show up when it mattered. “Bob was a great dad who adored his kids,” Dreama told Closer Weekly, and when he died in 2005, The Spokesman-Review reported that Dreama “and his children, Patrick, Megan, Emily and Colin, were with him when he died.” He was also survived by a granddaughter. By then, though, the youngest of those four children had been the center of his life for more than 20 years.

Colin Denver Is The Reason Bob Walked Away From Hollywood

Bob Denver at the TV Land Awards, 2004 / Michael Germana / Everett Collection

Colin Osborne Denver was born January 11, 1984, in Santa Barbara, California, which makes him 42 today. In January 1986, at age 2, he was diagnosed with severe autism and a seizure disorder. Bob and Dreama stepped away from show business and moved back to Dreama’s home state of West Virginia, eventually settling in Princeton, a few miles from her hometown of Bluefield, so they could care for him full time. Money was tight. “When money was tight, Bob would go do personal appearances and that would give us enough to tide us over,” Dreama told Cancer Today.

She has never let anyone forget what that choice cost him, or what it gave him. “Bob was searching for his purpose, and when we had Colin, that greater purpose became very apparent to him,” she told Fox News in 2012, adding that he “set aside the last 21 years of his life to be with me and take care of our son.”

Four decades later, his mother is still at his side. In a November 2025 interview with Woman’s World, Dreama said he “continues to make remarkable progress,” even after a hard stretch when he “was in the hospital three times in a matter of months.” His main caregiver, a man named David, has been with him for 22 years. And Dreama described a small moment most parents would never think twice about. “I’ve waited 41 years to be able to sit at a mall food court and have mac and cheese with him,” she said.

Bob did not live to see that lunch. He was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2005, needed a quadruple bypass before he could be treated and died of complications including pneumonia on September 2, 2005, at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The work he started for Colin, though, kept going, and so did the part of his story that earned him that “Real Hero” label.

Why Bob Denver Was A Real Hero

Bob Denver in Gilligan’s Island / Everett Collection

The story behind our clue goes back to the late 1960s, and it comes from a fan. As Remind Magazine retold it, a group of Vietnam veterans, many of them amputees, toured the CBS studios and met stars like Don Adams, Doris Day and Phyllis Diller. When Denver learned the men were about to lose their television, he quietly bought them a brand-new color set, at a time when color TVs were a real luxury. It is one family’s memory rather than a documented event, and we told the full story when we first shared it.

Dreama has a story of her own that fits it. “In 1968, Bob, at his own expense, went to Vietnam to see our soldiers and bring them a little taste of home,” she told Closer Weekly. “Bob was there for six weeks, not with the USO, but on his own.” She remembered one young soldier who was “so blown away to be sitting next to Gilligan!” and said Bob “was very proud of that.”

Dreama has spent the years since his death carrying that on. She founded West Virginia’s first Honor Flight hub, Always Free Honor Flight, which has flown the state’s veterans to Washington, D.C., at no cost to see the memorials built in their honor. She runs the Denver Foundation, which she and Bob started to help West Virginia families caring for people with special needs, and Little Buddy Radio, the nonprofit station that funds it. She was booked as a guest at Mayberry Days in Mount Airy, North Carolina, this September, and a documentary she is producing, I Heart Bob Denver, is in the works and follows three stories at once: Bob’s, hers and Colin’s.

Ask her what kind of man Gilligan really was, and she does not talk about ratings or reruns. “It’s the father and husband who really put everything aside for his family,” she told Woman’s World. “He loved his boy and loved me.”