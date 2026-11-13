Rest in peace Anthony Clark / YouTube screenshot

Anthony Clark has died at the age of 62.

The comedian was best known for playing Greg Warner on the CBS sitcom Yes, Dear.

Clark also starred in Boston Common, appeared in The Rock and hosted Last Comic Standing.

Anthony Clark, the comedian and actor best remembered as Greg Warner on the long-running CBS sitcom Yes, Dear, has died. He was 62 years old.

Clark died Nov. 10 from complications related to pneumonia, according to Deadline. His death was first announced publicly by his former Yes, Dear co-star Mike O’Malley, who remembered Clark as a uniquely funny performer and said the two had spoken by phone only three weeks earlier.

Anthony Clark Built His Career In Stand-Up Comedy

Born April 4, 1964, in Lynchburg, Virginia, Clark grew up in the small community of Gladys before heading to Boston to attend Emerson College. While earning a degree in mass communications, he began performing stand-up and quickly became a fixture on the city’s comedy scene. In 1995, he appeared on an HBO young comedians special alongside performers including Dave Chappelle and Dave Attell.

Clark also began building an acting career during the early 1990s. His movie credits included Dogfight with River Phoenix, The Thing Called Love with Phoenix and Sandra Bullock, and Michael Bay’s 1996 action hit The Rock. On television, he landed a starring role as Boyd Pritchett in NBC’s Boston Common, followed by a role opposite Dan Aykroyd in Soul Man.

‘Yes, Dear’ Became His Signature Role

BOSTON COMMON, (from left): Patty Hearst (aka Patricia Hearst), Anthony Clark, Barry Livingston, ‘Gobble, Gobble, Aggch!’, (Season 2, aired Nov. 17, 1996), 1996-97. © Castle Rock Entertainment / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Clark’s biggest television success arrived in 2000 when he was cast as Greg Warner on Yes, Dear. The CBS sitcom followed Greg and his wife Kim, played by Jean Louisa Kelly, as their very different relatives Jimmy and Christine Hughes, played by Mike O’Malley and Liza Snyder, moved into their guest house. The series ran for six seasons and 122 episodes, making Clark a familiar face to viewers throughout the early 2000s.

After Yes, Dear, Clark remained connected to comedy, hosting the fourth season of NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2006 and continuing to perform. Following his death, fellow comedians including Nick Swardson, Dane Cook and Jay Mohr remembered his extraordinary ability as a live performer. O’Malley said he had been a fan of Clark before the two became friends, recalling how Clark could make an audience laugh even harder simply by laughing along at the absurdity of his own stories.