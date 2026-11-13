Meet Charlie Sheen's family

Charlie Sheen’s kids are all grown up. See what Cassandra, Sami, Lola and twins Bob and Max do now, and which daughter got the ‘Two and a Half Men’ star sober.

“Dad is a wild thing who got fired from his hit sitcom, now he’s a bit frail.”

That was the clue on the guess-the-parent photo we shared in March, and plenty of you guessed it right away.

The dad was Charlie Sheen, who was let go from Two and a Half Men in 2011, and the daughter was Lola Sheen, photographed walking beside him through Los Angeles a few days before Christmas 2025. The pictures, published by the Daily Mail, showed a thinner, quieter Charlie carrying shopping bags while Lola checked her phone, and we wrote about that father and daughter outing at the time.

Charlie was born September 3, 1965, which makes him 61, and he has been sober since December 2017. Next year he plays a trouble-prone father of two daughters opposite his own dad in the AMC comedy Happy Jack, as we reported when Charlie and Martin Sheen signed on to play father and son again. Off screen, Charlie Sheen’s kids number five with three different mothers, and they range in age from 17 to 41. Their lives could hardly be more different, and the one from that Christmas photo has taken the most surprising road of all.

Who Is The Daughter Charlie Had At 19?

Charlie’s first child arrived long before Platoon made him a star. Cassandra Jade Estevez was born December 12, 1984, to his high school girlfriend Paula Profit, which means she turns 42 next month. She is the only one of his children who carries the family’s real surname, the one Martin Sheen was born with and Charlie’s brother Emilio Estevez still uses.

She has spent her adult life almost entirely out of the spotlight. Charlie walked her down the aisle in September 2010 when she married Casey Huffman, and on July 17, 2013, she gave birth to a daughter named Luna. Charlie was 47 and suddenly a grandfather. “It is impossibly a most wondrous day,” he told TMZ that afternoon, adding, “My bucket list is a thimble!” Luna turned 13 this summer, and HELLO! still counts her as Charlie’s only grandchild.

Cassandra’s quiet life stands in sharp contrast to how her two youngest brothers grew up, because their childhood played out in court filings.

Why Do The Twins Live With Their Dad?

Brooke Mueller / ImageCollect

Bob and Max Sheen were born prematurely on March 14, 2009, during Charlie’s marriage to Brooke Mueller. They are 17 now. The couple divorced in 2011, and for years afterward the boys moved between homes as both parents struggled with addiction. In 2013, child welfare officials removed the twins from Brooke’s home and placed them for a time with Charlie’s ex-wife Denise Richards, who looked after them alongside her own daughters.

These days the boys live with their father. “I’ve mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys,” Charlie told People in December 2023, explaining that their mother had been “trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she’s not in the picture too much right now.” He sounded like any proud dad when he described them. “They’re really cool, really smart, and really funny,” he said. In the same interview, he shared that Max plays guitar and that Bob won a horror movie directing competition when he was 8, which would make him the latest in a long line of Sheen and Estevez filmmakers.

Money became the last big fight over the twins. Brooke went to court seeking about $15 million in back child support, and in July 2026 the two settled for $500,000, according to HELLO! and other outlets that reviewed the court papers. The agreement states that the boys’ “primary residence will be with” Charlie, while Brooke keeps flexible visits and joint legal custody as long as she stays sober.

Sobriety turns out to be the thread that runs through this whole family, and Charlie credits one of his daughters with his own.

Which Daughter Got Charlie Sheen Sober?

Sami Sheen / Instagram

Sami Sheen was born March 9, 2004, Charlie’s first child with Denise Richards, and she is 22. On the morning of December 10, 2017, when she was 13, she called her father about a hair appointment he had promised to drive her to. He had already been drinking, so a friend drove instead. “It was the drive back that broke my heart,” Charlie said in his 2025 Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen. “I knew that she was back there wondering, ‘Why isn’t this just a me-and-Dad trip?'” He quit for good within a day or two, a turning point he also tells in his 2025 memoir The Book of Sheen.

Sami had no idea. The two had been estranged for months when the documentary came out, and she watched it anyway. “I didn’t know I was the reason he got sober,” she said in a tearful TikTok in September 2025, as Today reported. She also called the series “honestly a 10/10 documentary.”

Her career has been its own headline. Shortly after turning 18 in 2022, she opened an OnlyFans account, and Charlie said in a 2022 statement that he did not condone it but had urged her to “keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.” Sami has since appeared on her mother’s Bravo series Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, where she described her relationship with her father as something that “goes in very big chunks.” In July 2026, she told her TikTok followers that he “hasn’t given me a dime in over four years” and that she has supported herself since 18.

Her younger sister was on the same reality show, and she could not have sounded less like Sami.

What Happened To Lola, The Daughter From The Christmas Photo?

Lola Sheen, Denise Richards, Eloise Joni Richards and Sami Sheen in 2012 / Denise Richards on Instagram

Lola Rose Sheen was born June 1, 2005, as her parents’ marriage was coming apart, and she turned 21 this past June. She grew up splitting time between her parents’ houses and stayed far quieter than her big sister. Behind that quiet, she has said, she was fighting hard. “When I started to struggle with mental health, I was probably 10,” she said on the Jesus Calling podcast, adding that “a lot of my anxiety rooted from things about my family being out in public without my control.”

In January 2025, Lola shared a video of her own baptism, with a congregation cheering as she came up out of the water. “When I was in my deepest depression, there was a moment where I realized I hit rock bottom,” she shared. “Jesus saved me from battling severe anxiety, and gave me a peace that makes no sense.” Weeks later she launched a YouTube podcast called HeavenlyBonded, which she describes as being about “walking with Jesus and walking through life.” In one early episode, she talked openly about a bad panic attack she had after a round of press interviews in New York.

Lola Sheen / Instagram

Her faith and her sister’s career collided online more than once, and in January 2026 Sami accused Lola on TikTok of dating one of her exes. Lola denied it and said she would never do that to her sister. Things had cooled by June, and on Lola’s 21st birthday Sami posted an old photo of the two girls with their dad. “Cheers to 21!” she wrote. “Love u.”

That is who was walking beside Charlie in the December photos. The girl who once panicked at the thought of her famous family out in public now talks about her anxiety on camera, and she has a sister who still remembers her birthday after a winter of fighting. And the dad she was keeping pace with that week, the one our clue called a bit frail, is eight years past the morning that a 13-year-old in his backseat made him quit.