Patricia Richardson Turned Down A Ninth Season Of ‘Home Improvement,’ But Look Who She Still Calls Her Boys

The ‘Home Improvement’ cast feuds were real, from Pamela Anderson’s memoir to a $1 million pay gap, and two of the Taylors found their way back years later.

If your Tuesday nights in the 1990s belonged to Home Improvement, you remember the grunts, the fence talks with Wilson and the power tools that never worked the way Tim promised. For eight seasons on ABC the Taylors felt like the steadiest family on television. Off camera, the people who made the show had real disagreements, and several of them have since told their side in their own words.

Yahoo revisited those rifts this week, but the full record is more interesting than a list of grudges. It covers a memoir, a missing son, a salary offer built to be refused, and a reunion that came 26 years after the finale.

What Did Pamela Anderson Say Happened On Her First Day?

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Pamela Anderson played Lisa the Tool Time Girl during the first two seasons. In her 2023 memoir Love, Pamela, she wrote about her first day on the set in 1991. According to excerpts published by Variety and reported by ET, she said Tim Allen was in the hallway in his robe and “opened his robe and flashed me quickly,” saying it was only fair because he had seen her naked. She wrote that she “laughed uncomfortably.”

Allen, now 73, denied it flatly.

“No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing,” he said in a statement carried by Variety.

Anderson, now 59, stood by her account but kept her tone gentle. In a statement to Vanity Fair, reported by Yahoo and PopCulture.com, she said, “I have no ill will toward Tim.” Days later, as ET and Fox News reported, she added that she did not think he had bad intentions. Another fight unfolded while the cameras were still rolling, and it left an empty chair at the finale.

Why Did Randy Skip The Goodbye?

Jonathan Taylor Thomas / Everett Collection

Jonathan Taylor Thomas was the show’s breakout heartthrob, and in 1998 he stepped away just as the eighth and final season began. Randy was written off to a study program in Costa Rica, and Thomas came back only for the Christmas episode. When the finale aired in May 1999, Randy appeared in old clips and nowhere else.

Thomas, now 45, explained himself years later. “I’d been going nonstop since I was 8 years old,” he told People in 2013. “I wanted to go to school, to travel and have a bit of a break.” He went on to study at Harvard and later Columbia, and you can read more about how Jonathan Taylor Thomas knew he wanted more than fame at just 14.

Allen did not hide his confusion back then. He told Entertainment Weekly in 1998 that Thomas said he was leaving to study but had been making movies instead. The chill had thawed by 2013, when Thomas guest-starred on Allen’s sitcom Last Man Standing and went on to direct episodes of it. “It’s funny to see him so shy, so nervous,” Allen told Yahoo at the time. “I just adore Jonathan.” The deeper rift on the show was between husband and wife, and it was about money.

What Was Jill Really Worth To ABC?

Patricia Richardson / Everett Collection

Patricia Richardson spent eight seasons as Jill Taylor, the wife who usually got the last word. In a 2024 interview with the Los Angeles Times, later reported by The Daily Beast and Yahoo, she said she and Allen had agreed before the end of season eight that the show was finished. Then Disney came back with an offer for a ninth season, and Allen was willing to continue.

The offer to Richardson, she told the Times, was $1 million an episode, which was half of Allen’s reported $2 million. She asked for the same money and a producer credit, and she knew exactly how that would land. “I knew that Disney would in no way pay me that much,” she said, calling the request “a little bit of a flip-off to Disney.” She added that during the run “they never even paid me a third of what Tim was making,” and that “I was a big reason why women were watching.”

The final season was tense because of it. Richardson told the Times she was mad at Allen for “leaving me alone being the only person saying no,” and that “he was upset with me for leaving.” When Allen talked up a possible revival in 2024, Richardson, now 75, said on the Back to the Best podcast, “He never asked me and he never asked Jonathan, who I talk to.” She was not exaggerating about Jonathan, and she was not finished with Tim either.

Where Do Tim And Jill Stand Now?

London, UK. Tim Allen attending the UK premiere of ‘Wild Hogs’, Odeon West End, London. UK. / Image Collect

On October 1, 2025, Richardson turned up in the season two premiere of Allen’s ABC sitcom Shifting Gears, alongside Richard Karn and Debbe Dunning. They played members of a grief support group that Allen’s widowed character reluctantly joins, and Parade and Netflix Junkie both noted that it was the first time the four had shared the screen since 1999. “I’m a little overwhelmed with these guys being in the scene and not being Tim Taylor,” Allen told Good Morning America, as reported by Movieguide and Netflix Junkie. Then he gestured toward Richardson. “I always felt it was this relationship,” he said. “We wanted the husband and wife to be really in love with each other, unlike other sitcoms.”

The quieter reunion came the following summer. On July 29, 2026, Richardson posted a photo on Instagram of herself smiling between Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Taran Noah Smith, now 42, who played little Mark. According to TV Insider and TheWrap, it was the first new public photo of Thomas in years. The son who skipped the finale had stayed close to the TV mother who refused a ninth season, and she gave the picture a three-word caption that any Tuesday night viewer would understand: “My other boys.”