Ralph Macchio Turns 65 Still Looking Like The Karate Kid—And Still With His Wife Of 39 Years

Catch up with Ralph Macchio today

Ralph Macchio turns 65 still looking like ‘The Karate Kid.’ He credits luck for his face, but his 39-year marriage began at a party when he was 15.

Ralph Macchio turns 65 on Wednesday, November 4, and somehow the face that waxed Mr. Miyagi’s cars in 1984 still looks like it belongs in a high school hallway. He was born Ralph George Macchio Jr. that day in 1961 in Huntington, on Long Island, and he spent the end of October doing what he has done for four decades: shaking hands with fans. He braved a storm to appear at Comic Con Scotland in Edinburgh, then posted photos of the castle and a local sausage roll once the weather cleared, according to the Edinburgh News.

Fans tend to ask the same two questions about him. How does he still look like Daniel LaRusso? And how did a teen idol of the 1980s end up with one of the longest marriages in show business? He has an answer for the first one, and the second one starts in his grandmother’s basement.

How Did A 22-Year-Old Pass For A High School Kid?

Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita in The Karate Kid Part III / Everett Collection

When The Karate Kid opened in June 1984, Macchio was 22 and playing a 17-year-old who gets beaten up by the Cobra Kai and saved by a maintenance man with a bonsai tree. Nobody in the audience doubted it for a second. A year earlier he had been the frightened, sweet Johnny Cade in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Outsiders, cast as a teenager when he was barely out of his own teens.

The real magic of The Karate Kid, though, came from the man across the dojo. “He and I had something special from the moment he started reading Mr. Miyagi,” Macchio told the Associated Press in 2022. He told Yahoo Entertainment the same year, “Our natural chemistry was just effortless, and I think that’s when the magic was born.”

Elisabeth Shue, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in The Karate Kid / Everett Collection

Pat Morita died in 2005, and Macchio admitted to the AP that he was reluctant to step back into Daniel’s shoes without him. When he finally did, the result was Cobra Kai, which ran six seasons before ending in February 2025, followed by Karate Kid: Legends with Jackie Chan that May. When Macchio received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November 2024, it was placed right next to Morita’s, as ABC7 reported.

As for the face, he has never claimed a secret routine. “But I think I’ve just gotten lucky in the gene department,” he said, as Parade recounted. The more interesting answer is what he did with his life when the cameras were off.

What Kept Him Grounded When Hollywood Came Calling?

THE KARATE KID, Ralph Macchio, 1984. ©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Plenty of 1980s heartthrobs burned out fast. Macchio raised a family, kept his private life private and took the work that interested him, from My Cousin Vinny in 1992 to his 2022 memoir Waxing On, which became a New York Times best seller. In September 2026 he turned up in the crime thriller The Girl in the River, as The Hollywood Reporter noted.

He describes his career with a phrase he has repeated for years. “I’ve always kept one foot in and one foot out,” he told Fox News Digital on Valentine’s Day 2025. When the interviewer asked for the secret to a long marriage, he laughed and said, “Oh, man. Stay out of Hollywood!”

The other foot was planted at home with his wife, Phyllis, a nurse practitioner who kept working through the worst of the COVID pandemic. “She’s the hero of the family, that’s for sure,” he said on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021, as People reported. Their daughter, Julia, grew up to play Vanessa LaRusso on Cobra Kai, and their son, Daniel, joined his father on a New York red carpet last year. “Without her and without the foundation and the family we established, ‘one foot in, one foot out’ would have been very, very difficult on my own,” Macchio told People in 2024.

That foundation goes back much further than The Karate Kid. It goes back to a birthday party when he was 15.

Where Did Ralph Macchio Meet His Wife Of 39 Years?

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – APRIL 08: Phyllis Fierro and Ralph Macchio arrive at the 2022 PaleyFest LA – Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ held at the Dolby Theatre on April 8, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Long before Hollywood knew his name, Macchio went to a cousin’s birthday party in his grandmother’s basement on Long Island. Phyllis Fierro was there as his cousin’s friend. “She was a friend of my cousin, and we just smiled and talked and danced a little. Probably the Hustle!” he recalled to People.

Phyllis remembered it the same way. “The first time I saw these big, dark brown eyes, I felt a natural bond,” she told People in 2009. Macchio later said he knew early. “From a very early time, I just knew this was the woman I wanted to marry and spend my life with,” he said on One on One with John Tesh in 1992.

He proposed on Valentine’s Day, and the two married in 1987, three years after The Karate Kid made him one of the most recognizable young actors in the country. They have been together ever since, which makes this their 39th year as husband and wife. “It’s the belief through the easy times, through the tough times, whatever we encounter, that we are meant to be together,” he told People in 2021.

When he stood on Hollywood Boulevard in 2024 to accept his star, a few steps from his old friend Pat Morita, the last words of his speech went to the girl from the basement party. “Our partnership in life is everything,” he said, according to People and ABC News. “None of this is happening without you. Thank you for choosing me.”

Daniel LaRusso needed a teacher to find his balance. The boy who played him had already found his, dancing the Hustle at a cousin’s party when he was 15.