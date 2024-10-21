Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • DoYouRemember?

    Melanie Griffith Refuses To Heed Warning About Chain Smoking Despite Previous Cancer Diagnosis

    By Peace A,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vW3zt_0wG4Tg4L00

    Melanie Griffith has beaten cancer two times in her lifetime. The actress was first diagnosed with skin cancer in 2009, and she had surgery to remove that. The actress had a recurrence in 2019; thankfully, it was caught early, but the treatment left a big scar on her face.

    Despite her ordeal with this deadly disease, which has been closely linked to smoking, among other predisposing factors, Melanie has continued to engage in cigarette smoking.

    Melanie Griffith’s addiction battles

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Ioz0_0wG4Tg4L00
    Melanie Griffith/ImageCollect

    Griffith’s battles with drugs and alcohol addiction are well-documented to the extent that it affected her career in the ‘80s. She had therapy in 1996, 2000, and 2009 to stay clean.

    Although it seems the actress has overcome her drug and alcohol addiction, however, her loved ones are worried about her dependency on cigarettes as she has turned to a chain smoker who they claim is now “addicted to cigarettes” to the extent that she can’t put one out without lighting the other.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IENUl_0wG4Tg4L00
    Melanie Griffith/Everett

    Melanie Griffith’s chain-smoking habit sparks health concerns among loved ones

    The 67-year-old has been spotted several times holding a cigarette in public space while living her life without a care in the world. However, fans and her loved ones are left puzzled as they expect her to take a cue from her ex-husband, Antonio Banderas, who had a brush with death in 2017.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rltza_0wG4Tg4L00
    Melanie Griffith/ImageCollect

    Antonio had a heart attack, and following the incident, he knew it was time to stay off smoking and anything that could continue to harm his body. During a 2023 interview, the actor claimed the near-death experience “changed his life for good.” A close source revealed that Griffith’s loved one worried about her health without the exception of her ex-husbands, but it seems the actress is hooked on cigarettes, and she has refused to take any advice or seek help as regards her chain-smoking habit.

    Comments / 18
    Add a Comment
    LitterKittie
    2h ago
    leave her alone.She a nice person
    Vettecity
    3h ago
    After dawn Johnson put that horse meat to her. I'm sure she's ruined.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ricki Lake Became Homeless After Finding Fame In Hollywood In Her 20s
    DoYouRemember?10 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Fans Accuse Cher Of Too Much Plastic Surgery After Her VS Show Appearance
    DoYouRemember?5 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Henry Winkler’s Son Looks Scarily Like The Fonz In New Photo
    DoYouRemember?26 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline8 days ago
    Kris Jenner, 68, Shocks Fans as Her Wrinkled Hands Don't Match Her Face During Disneyland Outing: 'We All Know Her Real Age'
    OK Magazine2 days ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show2 days ago
    Former Key Member Of Church Of Scientology Claims Tom Cruise Is Their ‘Biggest Victim’
    DoYouRemember?7 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Fact Check: Images of Young Harris Working as an 'Escort' Aren't Real
    Snopes9 hours ago
    McDonald’s didn’t give Trump permission to serve fries. It didn’t need to
    CNN2 days ago
    This ’30s Star Suffered A Lobotomy And Two Nervous Breakdowns In Life Of Tragedy
    DoYouRemember?23 hours ago
    'Vain' and 'Worship-Hungry' John Travolta, 70, 'Quitting Hollywood For Australia': 'He Just Isn't Treated Like a King in Hollywood Anymore'
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Angelina Jolie & toyboy rapper Akala spent 2 nights together after she secretly sneaked Brit rapper into her hotel suite
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Former first daughter says she’s a Republican — and still voting for Kamala Harris
    The Independent1 day ago
    Girl, 15, diagnosed with cancer after ‘constant itch’ mistaken for allergic reaction
    The Independent7 days ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Tragic Details About CNN Anchor Alisyn Camerota
    The List2 days ago
    Eva Mendes breaks down in tears while revealing she is trying to stop 'yelling' at her and Ryan Gosling's daughters
    HOLAUSA5 days ago
    43-year-old man traveled over 500 miles to meet a 15-year-old girl he had been communicating with on social media, only to take the girl to a hotel and engage in an inappropriate ”act”
    Dayton Daily Mag4 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Shirley MacLaine Told Elvis Presley to Be 'Kind' as He 'Didn't Know How to Behave' Early in His Career
    Ok Magazine2 days ago
    Jennifer Grey Turns Heads With Her Youthful Looks Almost 40 Years After ‘Dirty Dancing’
    DoYouRemember?8 days ago
    Don Henley Reveals What The Eagles ‘Hotel California’ Was Really About
    DoYouRemember?4 days ago
    She survived the October 7 terror attack. A year later, she took her life. Her family blames the state for not helping.
    CNN1 day ago
    Anna Nicole Smith's Teen Daughter Dannielynn Is Unrecognizable After Sudden Style Change
    Parade2 days ago
    How archaeologists hunting Noah’s Ark made incredible discovery at boat-shaped mound dating back to biblical times
    The US Sun4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy