Melanie Griffith Refuses To Heed Warning About Chain Smoking Despite Previous Cancer Diagnosis

Melanie Griffith has beaten cancer two times in her lifetime. The actress was first diagnosed with skin cancer in 2009, and she had surgery to remove that. The actress had a recurrence in 2019; thankfully, it was caught early, but the treatment left a big scar on her face.

Despite her ordeal with this deadly disease, which has been closely linked to smoking, among other predisposing factors, Melanie has continued to engage in cigarette smoking.

Melanie Griffith’s addiction battles

Melanie Griffith/ImageCollect

Griffith’s battles with drugs and alcohol addiction are well-documented to the extent that it affected her career in the ‘80s. She had therapy in 1996, 2000, and 2009 to stay clean.

Although it seems the actress has overcome her drug and alcohol addiction, however, her loved ones are worried about her dependency on cigarettes as she has turned to a chain smoker who they claim is now “addicted to cigarettes” to the extent that she can’t put one out without lighting the other.”

Melanie Griffith/Everett

Melanie Griffith’s chain-smoking habit sparks health concerns among loved ones

The 67-year-old has been spotted several times holding a cigarette in public space while living her life without a care in the world. However, fans and her loved ones are left puzzled as they expect her to take a cue from her ex-husband, Antonio Banderas, who had a brush with death in 2017.

Melanie Griffith/ImageCollect

Antonio had a heart attack, and following the incident, he knew it was time to stay off smoking and anything that could continue to harm his body. During a 2023 interview, the actor claimed the near-death experience “changed his life for good.” A close source revealed that Griffith’s loved one worried about her health without the exception of her ex-husbands, but it seems the actress is hooked on cigarettes, and she has refused to take any advice or seek help as regards her chain-smoking habit.