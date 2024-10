‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Hosts Vanna White And Ryan Seacrest Workout Together Amid Feud Rumors

Vanna White and her new Wheel of Fortune host, Ryan Seacrest, had a wholesome pre-show workout session, which they shared on social media days ago. Vanna lifted two dumbbells while wearing a pretty print dress and heels, noting that lifting has become her dressing-room routine lately.

Ryan joined her in the shot to do some weightlifting in his suit and joked that he could not do much or his outfit would rip. Fans seemed to love the little show of fun despite rumors that Vanna and Ryan are not getting along.

Fans react to Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest’s workout session

Wheel Of Fortune fans commented on Vanna’s post, where she said her arms needed to look great in her sleeveless dresses. “You guys are great team! Ryan, you are filling those big shoes and doing a great job,” someone said, quipping in some encouragement for Ryan.

Another was curious about the weights Vanna uses, adding that they do the same to tone their arms. “So that’s how you both keep in such good shape!” a second person exclaimed. “You guys are awesome! I have to do the same to stay fit and busy…” a 76-year-old follower gushed.

Ryan Seacrest/ Instagram

Are Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest getting along?

Ryan has hosted Wheel Of Fortune’s new season for a month now, and while he is still struggling to get Pat Sajak loyalists on his side, he seems to be getting along with Vanna now. The two reportedly lacked chemistry during their initial interactions and could hardly relate to each other due to age differences.

Vanna White/Instagram

Vanna, who co-hosted Wheel Of Fortune with Sajak for four decades, had a hard time working with someone new at first. Insiders claim she might opt for retirement if friction between her and Ryan continues, with Sajak’s daughter, Maggie, as her potential replacement.