‘Full House’ Stars Jodie Sweetin And Andrea Barber Names Which Characters Might Be Gay

It is common for fans to make certain theories concerning characters from a TV show or movie, but this time Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin, who were actors on the TV show Full House, revealed characters in the show that they thought might be gay.

On the October 1 episode of their Full House rewatch podcast, How Rude, Tanneritos!, Sweetin and Barber answered a listener’s question about which characters from the show they believe could be queer. The co-stars shared their thoughts on potential LGBTQ+ characters from the classic.

Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber reveal if their ‘Full House’ characters are gay, straight, or something else

Full house stars/ Everett

On the podcast Tanneritos! Sweetin confidently stated that she was sure her character Steph was queer. Using the Kinsey scale, which measures sexual orientation from 0 (exclusively heterosexual) to 6 (exclusively homosexual), Sweetin clarified that Steph is somewhere to the right on the Kinsey scale. This revelation isn’t entirely new. In Season 4 of Fuller House, Stephanie Tanner mentioned having a girlfriend.

Surprisingly, co-star Candace Cameron Bure confirmed in a 2018 tweet that Sweetin ad-libbed the line, making her shocked reaction in the scene genuine. Barber, who played Kimmy Gibbler, agreed that her character was “queer-coded.” She also talked about her character’s sexuality. “Kimmy defies labels and boxes. She doesn’t fit into traditional categories,” she explained. Sweetin also added that Kimmy might be pansexual, meaning that she usually loves the person, not just their package.

Jodie Sweetin full house/ Everett

The co-stars talked about other characters

The duo also mentioned that Blake McIver Ewing, who played Michelle’s classmate Derek, would likely be queer. But they were unable to provide information on other characters on the show, “We didn’t discuss [queer issues] in the ’80s,” Barber said.

Full house characters/ Everett

Fuller House featured its first openly queer character, Casey, played by trans actress Miss Benny. However, Miss Benny alleged in a July 2023 TikTok post that Candace Cameron Bure attempted to have her character removed from the show. Bure denied the accusations.