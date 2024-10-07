Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • DoYouRemember?

    Sarah Michelle Gellar Says She Would Replace Late Friend Shannen Doherty In Film Sequel

    By Peace A,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zp565_0vxc3cj900

    Shannen Doherty was to reprise her role as girlfriend to Jason Lee’s character in the upcoming Mallrats sequel; however, she died of breast cancer in July after battling the disease for nearly a decade. She starred alongside Jeremy London, Claire Forlani and Ben Affleck in the 1995 original.

    Although Shannen’s absence will leave a big dent in the plot, which has been in development since 2020, director Kevin Smith is moving in on with the project as a tribute to her. He has also suggested that the late actress’ friend Sarah Michelle Gellar might step in as a fitting replacement.

    Sarah Michelle Gellar is delighted to replace Shannen Doherty

    Gellar did not hesitate to accept Kevin’s offer to be on Twilight Of The Mallrats, where she would play Shannen’s Rene Mosier. Kevin believes Gellar’s would reflect Shannen’s warmth and personality in the role, seeing they have been friends for as long as 30 years.

    An excited Gellar confirmed the news with a social media comment, saying she was all for the sequel idea. While discussing with The Hollywood Reporter, Kevin hinted that the movie might be ready for viewing sooner than fans expect, however, he makes no promises about its release.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rBjMv_0vxc3cj900
    Sarah Michelle Gellar / Everett

    Longtime friends

    Gellar and Shannen shared a wholesome long-lasting relationship, with Gellar being by her friend’s side through her ailments, and even staying together during the COVID-19 lockdowns. At the news of Shannen’s death, Gellar took to social media to reflect on their impressively long friendship, saying there was so much love between them.

    She also praised her late girlfriend’s talent and her love for animals, urging fans to honor her by stopping at their local shelters to support them with as little as a cuddle or walk. “How do you possibly find the right words to sum up 30 years of friendship?” Gellar asked in her tribute to Shannen.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Courteney Cox May Still Have Feelings For Michael Keaton Decades Later
    DoYouRemember?11 days ago
    Just 78 days after his ex-girlfriend Christina Sandera, 61, passed away from a heart attack, Clint Eastwood, 94, “already has a new girlfriend
    thetransferportalcfb.com1 day ago
    Bruce Willis’ Daughter Shares New Photos Of Him From Her ‘Forever Archives’
    DoYouRemember?6 days ago
    "I Wish No One Knew Anything": Billie Eilish Claims She's "Never" Going To Talk About Her Sexuality Again
    BuzzFeed1 day ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Lisa Marie Presley Kept Son Benjamin's Body in Her Home for 2 Months After His Tragic Death
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Jason Alexander Looks Unrecognizable As He Sports Full Beard For Recent Outing
    DoYouRemember?13 days ago
    Drew Barrymore Praised For Getting A Mammogram On National TV: “You Are Helping To Take The Fear Away”
    Decider.com6 hours ago
    Jane Sibbett On The Abuse She Endured For Playing A Lesbian In ‘Friends’
    DoYouRemember?9 days ago
    Ryan Seacrest Resorts To Therapy As ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Fans Grow Even More Critical
    DoYouRemember?8 days ago
    Clint Eastwood Lookalike Contestant On ‘Jeopardy!’ Gets Fans Talking: ‘Alternate Timeline’
    DoYouRemember?6 days ago
    The last person you thought was coming back to ‘General Hospital’ is coming back to ‘General Hospital’
    wegotthiscovered.com1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Chris Wallace Weighs in on Ex-Fox News Colleague Tucker Carlson: ‘It’s Sad’
    Mediaite7 hours ago
    Robert Gossett Out as Marshall on General Hospital
    Soaps In Depth1 day ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    You May Remember PJ Soles As A ’70s Scream Queen From ‘Halloween’ & ‘Carrie’ — Where Is She Now?
    DoYouRemember?6 days ago
    John Amos’ Death Means All Castmates Of ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ Have Passed Away
    DoYouRemember?4 days ago
    ’80s Hollywood Icon Elizabeth McGovern Rocks Silver Hair For New Movie Role
    DoYouRemember?1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bewitched' Actor George Tobias: Later a Sheriff, His Body Was Stolen After He Died
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber23 hours ago
    Elton John May Be Coming Out Of Retirement As He Teases More Live Performances
    DoYouRemember?13 days ago
    Fans Concerned As Vanna White ‘Glitches Out’ During ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Episode
    DoYouRemember?12 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Substance’ is terrifying on more than one level
    The Lantern19 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Two Conditions Will Get William Shatner To Return To ‘Star Trek’
    DoYouRemember?10 days ago
    How To Break The Cycle of Clutter and Depression
    Declutterbuzz8 days ago
    McDonald’s Famous Boo Buckets From The ‘80s Making A Comeback This Halloween
    DoYouRemember?2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy