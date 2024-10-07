Sarah Michelle Gellar Says She Would Replace Late Friend Shannen Doherty In Film Sequel

Shannen Doherty was to reprise her role as girlfriend to Jason Lee’s character in the upcoming Mallrats sequel; however, she died of breast cancer in July after battling the disease for nearly a decade. She starred alongside Jeremy London, Claire Forlani and Ben Affleck in the 1995 original.

Although Shannen’s absence will leave a big dent in the plot, which has been in development since 2020, director Kevin Smith is moving in on with the project as a tribute to her. He has also suggested that the late actress’ friend Sarah Michelle Gellar might step in as a fitting replacement.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is delighted to replace Shannen Doherty

Gellar did not hesitate to accept Kevin’s offer to be on Twilight Of The Mallrats, where she would play Shannen’s Rene Mosier. Kevin believes Gellar’s would reflect Shannen’s warmth and personality in the role, seeing they have been friends for as long as 30 years.

An excited Gellar confirmed the news with a social media comment, saying she was all for the sequel idea. While discussing with The Hollywood Reporter, Kevin hinted that the movie might be ready for viewing sooner than fans expect, however, he makes no promises about its release.

Sarah Michelle Gellar / Everett

Longtime friends

Gellar and Shannen shared a wholesome long-lasting relationship, with Gellar being by her friend’s side through her ailments, and even staying together during the COVID-19 lockdowns. At the news of Shannen’s death, Gellar took to social media to reflect on their impressively long friendship, saying there was so much love between them.

She also praised her late girlfriend’s talent and her love for animals, urging fans to honor her by stopping at their local shelters to support them with as little as a cuddle or walk. “How do you possibly find the right words to sum up 30 years of friendship?” Gellar asked in her tribute to Shannen.