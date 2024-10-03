Open in App
    • DoYouRemember?

    ‘American Pickers’ Hosts Frank Fritz And Mike Wolfe Reconciled Before Fritz’s Passing

    By Peace A,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMHlO_0vt1XXSF00

    Following years of heightened tension and legal battles, American Pickers stars Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe finally buried the hatchet months before Fritz’s death. The duo had a 40-year-long friendship and 10-year on-screen partnership on American Pickers before going their separate ways after they had been in a highly publicized feud.

    Frank Fritz died on the 30th of September, two years after suffering a stroke. Wolfe announced Fritz’s death on October 1 and revealed that he was blessed to have been at Fritz’s side when “he took one last journey home.”

    Mike Wolfe pens touching tribute to his late ‘American Pickers’ co-star

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1geFFu_0vt1XXSF00
    Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe / Everett

    In a touching tribute, Wolfe remembered Fritz as a “dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny.” He mentioned the spontaneous road trips they took due to their passion for discovery. “We’d take off together to places we never knew existed, with no destination in mind,” Wolfe wrote. “I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know you’re in a better place.”

    The former American Pickers co-host died at age 60 and was surrounded by friends and family before he passed away.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrukH_0vt1XXSF00
    Mike Wolfe / Everett

    The long-term friends had an emotional reunion in 2023

    Frank Fritz left American Pickers in 2020, and there were rumors of a rift with Wolfe. In an interview with The Sun in 2021, Fritz finally opened up about their strained friendship, and he claimed Wolfe didn’t reach out during his health issues, including back problems. “I haven’t spoken to Mike in two years,” he said. Fritz also confessed to feeling overshadowed on the show. He felt like he was playing “second fiddle” to Wolfe’s “number one” status.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00V79m_0vt1XXSF00
    Frank fritz Instagram

    Wolfe responded to Frank Fritz’s exit from American Pickers in a statement to PEOPLE, saying Fritz had just been like a brother to him and that even though their journey had many ups and downs, it was still rewarding. “I’ll miss him and wish him all the best.” A year later, in July 2022, Wolfe revealed Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. In an Instagram post, Wolfe shared a photo of Fritz and asked fans to support him and pray for him.

    According to a close source, the former partners reportedly reconciled in 2022 but had an emotional reunion in 2023, where “they talked about old times, how things got started and the impact they had on the world. There were tears flowing on both sides.”

    Comments / 1
    Nancy Hopson
    1d ago
    you are such a hypocrite mike wolfe you wanted frank fritz off show a long time age to get your brother on there now frank is deceased and you act like your his best buddy you stabbed him in the back and now your trying to make amends that dont fly mike you are a piece of shit!!!!!!!!!!!!!!¡
