Kurt Cobain’s Daughter Is Now A Mom After Giving Birth To Baby Boy

Kurt Cobain’s daughter is now a first-time mom as she announced the birth of her baby boy, Robin Walker Cobain Hawk, via Instagram over the weekend. Frances Bean Cobain shared black and white photos of Robin and his tiny feet, plus one with his dad, Riley Hawk.

She accompanied the post with Robin’s date of birth, 17th September, and a cute note that read, “Welcome to the world’s most beautiful son. We love you more than anything.” Fans of Kurt and Riley’s father, Tony Hawk, celebrated the new addition with sweet comments.

Fans react to photos of Kurt Cobain and Tony Hawk’s grandson

Kurt Cobain’s grandson / Instagram

Frances’ post went viral, with nearly 300,000 likes and thousands of comments admiring the cute baby. Among those who dropped heartfelt notes were Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah, who called Robin a beautiful gift to his special parents. “WE LOVE YOU tiny prince!!” she exclaimed.

Tony was also in the comments, proudly noting that Robin is his favorite grandson. “Heart is swooning for you 3 angel!!! Congratulations mama,” singer Jessica Veronica gushed. Fans wished the couple happy parenting, adding that they would make great examples for Robin.

Kurt Cobain / Everett Collection

Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk’s relationship

Riley and Frances went public with their relationship in February 2022 with PDA photos on the latter’s Instagram page. “I wanted to share a few moments that were captured/created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy,” the 32-year-old said.

Their duo got together five years after Frances’ previous marriage to Isaiah Silva, which lasted only three years. Their divorce battle was a messy one as Silva accused Frances of conspiring to kill him to recover one of her father’s guitars, which later sold at auction for $6 million.