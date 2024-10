Haley Joel Osment Says Bruce Willis Checked In On Him For Years After ‘Sixth Sense’

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the 1999 movie The Sixth Sense, Haley Joel Osment had a chat with Entertainment Weekly, where he spoke about his relationship with Bruce Willis, who is now retired due to his Frontotemporal Dementia diagnosis.

He recalled how Bruce would call and leave voicemails often, years after they co-starred in the thriller. They also made trips to Japan together to open the movie, and Bruce never failed to “just say hi” before these journeys.

Haley Joel Osment on working with Bruce Willis

THE SIXTH SENSE, Haley Joel Osment, Bruce Willis / Everett

Bruce played Dr. Malcolm Crowe in The Sixth Sense, while Osment’s Cole Sear was his psychic son. Osment was excited to work with Bruce, as he had seen some of his movies before they filmed together. He also noted that Bruce was his first major celebrity co-star whose fame he was conscious of.

He gushed about Bruce’s charm and delivery, noting that he was the kind of person to set a movie’s tone. It is no surprise that the former actor snagged leading parts for most of his career, which lasted for four decades.

THE SIXTH SENSE, Haley Joel Osment, Bruce Willis / Everett

Osment, who was 10 when he worked with Bruce, admitted that he has yet to speak with him since he was diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia. He says he knows Bruce’s oldest daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, quite well. However, he has not reached out to the family yet.

Bruce Willis / Instagram

Bruce’s condition has tampered with his ability to communicate, thereby hampering his acting career. He is unable to read and recall his lines. He is currently in the care of his family, which includes ex-wife Demi Moore; however, his current spouse, Emma Hemming Willis, has been his primary caretaker.