Doylestown’s food scene is busy and hiring. Here are a few solid local options if you like working in kitchens, bakeries, or food service.

Employer: Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Location: Doylestown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Bake fresh pies, muffins, and more at a classic family restaurant. No experience required, so this is a good entry point if you’ve wanted to get into baking and grow with a well-known brand.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Doylestown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a food service team in a healthcare setting—scheduling, training, and keeping food quality and safety on point. Good fit if you have strong organization skills and want a step up into supervision.

Employer: Free Spirit Social House

Location: Doylestown, PA

Type: Part-time (15–30 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Cook in an alcohol-free bar that serves kava and zero-proof cocktails. You’ll handle line cooking and can cross-train as a Kava Tender, so you get both kitchen and front-of-house experience.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.