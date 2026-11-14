Doylestown’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in both hospital and behavioral health settings. Here are a few solid options if you want to stay local and grow your career.

Employer: UHS – Foundations Behavioral Health

UHS – Foundations Behavioral Health Location: Doylestown, PA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: Not listed (full-time benefits + “great pay” per posting)

Work with kids, teens, and young adults on a beautiful 12-acre campus, leading behavior assessments, writing behavior plans, and training staff in ABA. Ideal if you’re a BCBA or PA Licensed Behavior Specialist with a master’s and a few years of experience in autism / neurodevelopmental care.

Employer: Otolaryngology Plastic Surgery Associates, PC

Location: Doylestown, PA (Bucks & Montgomery counties)

(Bucks & Montgomery counties) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + incentive bonus (exact amount not listed)

Join a 4-physician independent ENT group with 3 offices, 6 audiologists, and surgery at Doylestown Hospital and a Warrington surgery center. You get a clear path to partnership, a busy general ENT practice with room for subspecialty interests, and weekend call only once every 6 weeks.

Employer: UHS – Foundations Behavioral Health

UHS – Foundations Behavioral Health Location: Doylestown, PA

Type: Weekend, 32 hrs/week (Sat & Sun 7:00 a.m.–11:30 p.m.)

Salary: Not listed, includes $4,000 joining bonus + weekend differential

Hands-on role supporting children and teens with behavioral health and autism needs in an inpatient/residential setting. Great if you’re 21+ with either a human services degree or 2+ years experience in a direct-care role and want strong benefits, overtime options, and a part-time schedule.

If something here fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.