Doylestown has some fun options right now if you like working with kids and want flexible, part-time hours in education and coaching.

Below are several KidStrong Coach roles at the same center, each with slightly different pay, perks, and focus. Worth skimming all three before you apply.

Employer: KidStrong

KidStrong Location: Doylestown, PA

Type: Part-time

Compensation: $21.00 per hour

Perks listed: Free uniforms, health insurance, training & development, opportunity for advancement, flexible schedule

Work with kids 15 months–11 years on brain, physical, and character development using KidStrong’s science-based curriculum. Great fit if you love being high-energy on the floor with kids and also talking with parents about the “why” behind each activity.

Employer: KidStrong

KidStrong Location: Doylestown, PA

Type: Part-time

Compensation: $19.00–$21.00 per hour

Perks listed: Flexible schedule, opportunity for advancement, training & development

Focus on coaching kids 15 months–8 years (or use your pediatric OT/PT background) in small-group classes that run mid-mornings, evenings, and weekends. Good option if you want a bit more pay range and extra hours through private class coaching.

Employer: KidStrong

KidStrong Location: Doylestown, PA

Type: Part-time (with potential for more hours)

(with potential for more hours) Compensation: $21.00 per hour

Perks listed: Employee discounts, free uniforms, health insurance, training & development, opportunity for advancement

Coach kids walking to 11 years old in classes of 6–15 students, keep the energy high, and help run the center (clean-up, simple admin, using the coach app). This one spells out more hands-on duties and is ideal if you like structure and clear expectations.

If any of these sound like you, click through, compare the details, and send in an application while they’re still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.