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Doylestown

📅 Local Author Fair at Doylestown Library on Nov 7

8 days ago
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📅 Meet Local Authors at Doylestown Library on Nov 7

Stop by the Doylestown Branch of the Bucks County Free Library on November 7 for a Local Author Fair.

🕥 Time: 10:30 AM – 2:00 PM
📍 Location: Doylestown Branch (Bucks County Free Library)

Local authors will be there to:

  • Sell signed copies of their books
  • Chat with you about their work
  • Share insights into the writing process

This is a relaxed, drop‑in event — no registration is required. Just come by during the event hours to meet writers from our area and discover new books to read or gift.

More Info: Discover Local Authors: Join Us at the Doylestown ...

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