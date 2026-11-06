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Doylestown
📅 Local Author Fair at Doylestown Library on Nov 7
8 days ago
📅 Meet Local Authors at Doylestown Library on Nov 7
Stop by the Doylestown Branch of the Bucks County Free Library on November 7 for a Local Author Fair.
🕥 Time: 10:30 AM – 2:00 PM
📍 Location: Doylestown Branch (Bucks County Free Library)
Local authors will be there to:
- Sell signed copies of their books
- Chat with you about their work
- Share insights into the writing process
This is a relaxed, drop‑in event — no registration is required. Just come by during the event hours to meet writers from our area and discover new books to read or gift.
More Info: Discover Local Authors: Join Us at the Doylestown ...
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