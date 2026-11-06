📅 Local Author Fair at Doylestown Library on Nov 7

📅 Meet Local Authors at Doylestown Library on Nov 7

Stop by the Doylestown Branch of the Bucks County Free Library on November 7 for a Local Author Fair.

🕥 Time: 10:30 AM – 2:00 PM

📍 Location: Doylestown Branch (Bucks County Free Library)

Local authors will be there to:

Sell signed copies of their books

of their books Chat with you about their work

Share insights into the writing process

This is a relaxed, drop‑in event — no registration is required. Just come by during the event hours to meet writers from our area and discover new books to read or gift.