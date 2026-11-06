🎓 Doylestown Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Training Roles

Doylestown has a nice mix of classroom and training roles right now, from toddlers to middle school to remote tech training. If you like helping people learn, there’s something here for you.

Employer: The Goddard School

The Goddard School Location: Doylestown, PA (Farm Lane)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Lead a younger toddler classroom in a newly renovated, modern space with no nights, no weekends, no holidays. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays (including Christmas break), 401(k) with match, childcare discount, and paid CDA training, plus strong support and ongoing professional development.

Employer: Instinct Science

Location: Doylestown, PA (role is fully remote with frequent travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $70,000

Perfect if you have veterinary hospital experience and enjoy teaching others how to use software. You’ll deliver training (remote and on-site) on Instinct’s tools, work closely with hospital teams, and get good pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, flexible time off, a wellness stipend, and company-paid retreats.

Employer: Central Bucks School District

Location: Holicong Middle School, Doylestown, PA

Type: Long-term substitute (per diem)

Dates: January 13, 2027 – April 7, 2027 (approximate)

(approximate) Pay: $200 per full day

Teach middle school English as a long-term sub and keep your skills sharp in a well-known district. Great fit if you hold a PA English 7–12 certificate and want steady work for a few months; apply via the CBSD Employment Portal by December 4, 2026.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—schools and training teams in Doylestown hire often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.