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🏥 Doylestown Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & Leadership Openings
Doylestown’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong options in both hospital and behavioral health settings. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in care.
Medical Director – Penn Urgent Care Doylestown
- Employer: Penn Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Location: Doylestown, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the Penn Urgent Care Doylestown clinic as the clinical and administrative head, guiding APPs, quality, safety, and patient satisfaction. Ideal for a board-certified Family or Emergency Medicine physician with leadership experience who wants to shape strategy in a top academic health system with strong benefits, CME support, and PSLF-eligible employment.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Night Shift, Full-Time (7p–7:30a)
- Employer: Foundations Behavioral Health (part of UHS)
- Location: Doylestown, PA
- Type: Full-time, nights (36 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed, $15,000 commitment bonus
Inpatient behavioral health RN role on a 7pm–7:30am schedule with every other weekend and overtime opportunities. You’ll work with children, adolescents, and young adults on a 12-acre campus, with strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and career growth across UHS’s national network.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Night Shift, 6-Month Temp – $70/hour
- Employer: Foundations Behavioral Health (part of UHS)
- Location: Doylestown, PA
- Type: Full-time, temporary (6 months), nights (7p–7:30a, 36 hrs/week)
- Pay: $70/hour
Short-term 6‑month RN contract on night shift with every other weekend and holiday and a path to convert to permanent. Great if you have 2+ years psych nursing experience and want high hourly pay, a steady 36 hours/week, and a chance to join a large, respected behavioral health system.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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