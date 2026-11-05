🍽️ Doylestown Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Doylestown’s food scene is busy and hiring, from upscale cocktails to cozy brunch spots and senior living dining. Here are a few solid local options if you like working with people and food.

Employer: Frost Lounge

Frost Lounge Location: Doylestown, PA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $3.00/hour + tips (upscale fine dining)

(upscale fine dining) Benefits: 401(k) with match, health insurance, paid time off, flexible schedule

New upscale martini and wine bar with a private lounge, looking for experienced fine-dining servers (5+ years and RAMP certified). Good fit if you like a polished, high-end vibe and want strong benefits along with tip income.

Employer: Presbyterian Senior Living

Location: Lakeview, 2425 Lower State Rd, Doylestown, PA 18901

Type: Part-time, evenings (4:30pm–8:00pm), rotating weekends/holidays

Pay: $15.00–$16.00/hour (based on experience)

Evening dishwashing role in a senior living community dining room. You’ll clean and sanitize kitchenware, help with food carts, and keep the kitchen tidy—nice option if you want steady hours, short shifts, and a mission-driven workplace.

Employer: Heirloom

Location: Doylestown, PA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.45–$30.65 per hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Benefits: Employee discount, paid sick time, paid time off, paid training

Farm-to-table restaurant focused on seasonal, scratch cooking for breakfast, brunch, and dinner. Mostly daytime shifts with only two dinner shifts a week—great if you want serious kitchen work, a stable schedule, and room to grow your skills.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.