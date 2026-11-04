🍽️ Multiple Doylestown Food & Hospitality Jobs, $13–$15/hr+

Doylestown’s restaurant scene is busy and growing, and several spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and being around good food, these are worth a look.

Employer: Tusk

Tusk Location: Doylestown, PA

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in person

Full-time or Part-time, in person Salary: Not listed

Keep the heart of this steakhouse running by washing and sanitizing dishes, pots, and kitchen equipment. Flexible shifts across all open hours, and they’re happy to train reliable people with a strong work ethic.

Employer: Tusk

Tusk Location: Doylestown, PA

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in person

Full-time or Part-time, in person Salary: Not listed

Work the line at a refined steakhouse, cooking to spec and keeping a clean, organized station. Ideal if you have prior line cook experience and want steady, busy shifts with a focus on quality.

Employer: Tusk

Tusk Location: Doylestown, PA

Type: In person

In person Salary: Not listed

Active role moving between the kitchen and dining room—running food, clearing tables, and keeping guest areas clean. Great entry point if you’re new to restaurants and want flexible hours and a fast pace.

Employer: Tusk

Tusk Location: Doylestown, PA

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in person

Full-time or Part-time, in person Salary: Not listed

Be the first friendly face guests see—manage reservations, the waitlist, and takeout orders while keeping the front door area organized. Good fit if you’re outgoing, calm under pressure, and comfortable with phones and tablets.

Employer: Tusk

Tusk Location: Doylestown, PA

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in person

Full-time or Part-time, in person Salary: Not listed

Mix cocktails, chat with guests, and handle a busy bar at a steakhouse and cocktail spot. Best for experienced bartenders who know classic drinks and can juggle bar guests and service tickets.

Employer: PK Bagels INC (Manhattan Bagel)

Location: Doylestown, PA

Type: In person

In person Salary: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour

Early-bird role making bagels, sandwiches, and coffee while serving guests with a smile. Great if you want your workday done by early afternoon and like a friendly, fast-paced café vibe.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send your info while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.