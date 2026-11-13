The Village of Doylestown will hold several public meetings the week of November 17–19, 2026. On Tuesday, November 17, 2026, the Bicentennial Events Team meets at 6:00 PM, followed by the Bicentennial Book Team at 7:00 PM. On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, the Safety Committee meets at 6:00 PM at the Police Department, and the Village Council meets at 7:00 PM in the Council Chambers. On Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 6:00 PM, a Joint Economic Development District (JEDD) public hearing will be held in the Chippewa Jr./Sr. High School Auditorium for residents to learn about and comment on the proposed JEDD between the Village of Doylestown and Chippewa Township.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Village of Doylestown, OH