Downingtown’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level support roles to advanced clinical careers. Here are a few solid picks if you want to work close to home.

Employer: Chord Specialty Dental Partners

Chord Specialty Dental Partners Location: Downingtown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Highly competitive compensation package (bonus eligible)

Pediatric specialists, this is a long-term career play with strong benefits: bonus potential, CE reimbursement, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, disability coverage, and paid malpractice. Open to both experienced pediatric dentists and recent residency grads who want autonomy plus strong operational support.

Employer: America’s Best (National Vision)

America’s Best (National Vision) Location: Downingtown, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + bonus opportunities)

Great fit if you like patient care and want Sundays off—the store is closed every Sunday. No optical experience needed; you’ll get on-the-job training, plus access to training programs, 401(k) with match, sick time, parental leave, and eyewear discounts.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Downingtown, PA

Type: Full-time (about 30 hours/week)

Salary: $16.50 – $25.00/hour + benefits

+ benefits Application window: Anticipated close 01/10/2027

Hands-on role in a busy retail pharmacy, helping fill prescriptions, support immunizations (where allowed), and keep the pharmacy running smoothly. Comes with a structured training program and a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles nearby and often promotes from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.