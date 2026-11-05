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East Brandywine Township

Cyle Harnish Promoted to Police Lieutenant

4 days ago
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Sergeant Detective Cyle Harnish has been promoted to Lieutenant with the East Brandywine Township Police Department, becoming the department’s second in command. The department cites his experience, leadership, and strong commitment to the community, and thanks his family, friends, and command staff from nearby departments for joining the promotion event.

This content is adapted from materials provided by East Brandywine Township Police Department

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