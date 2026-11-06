🍽️ Downingtown Food Service Jobs – Multiple Roles, Up to $16.50/hr

Downingtown’s food scene is busy, and local grocery stores are hiring. These roles are great if you like staying active, helping customers, and working around fresh food.

Employer: Acme Markets

Acme Markets Location: Downingtown, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help with dough prep, glazing pastries, and baking from start to finish while keeping the bakery clean and stocked. Good fit if you enjoy the craft of baking, want flexible hours, and like a team setting with competitive wages, associate discounts, and potential health and 401(k) benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Acme Markets

Acme Markets Location: Downingtown, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Slice meats and cheeses, prep hot and cold deli items, and help customers grab quick meals. This role is active and fast-paced, with weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and possible medical, dental, 401(k) and PTO if you’re eligible.

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Location: 1056 East Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $16.50/hour

Schedule: Mornings, afternoons, evenings, weekends, shifts as early as 5am; 18+ required

Join the restaurant foods team cutting, preparing, and serving hot and cold items while teaching customers about quality ingredients. Wegmans offers PTO, extra pay for overtime/Sundays/holidays, low-cost health coverage, 401(k) match, and even a scholarship program for education.

If one of these sounds right, click through, check the details, and apply soon—good food jobs in Downingtown tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.