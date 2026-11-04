🚌 Downingtown, PA Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Downingtown has a nice mix of seasonal and steady transportation roles right now. Good options whether you want extra holiday cash or a long-term move.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Downingtown, PA

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $21.00/hour

Ride along with a UPS driver, help deliver packages, and stay active all shift. Great fit if you like working outside, can lift up to 70 lbs, and want excellent weekly pay with no prior experience needed.

Employer: Chester County Intermediate Unit (CCIU)

Location: Child & Career Development Center, Coatesville/Downingtown area, PA

Child & Career Development Center, Type: Full-time (210 days/year, 7.5 hrs/day)

Full-time (210 days/year, 7.5 hrs/day) Pay: $24.82–$30.21/hour (Support Staff Level 11, step based on experience)

School-based role coordinating student bus schedules, arrivals, and dismissals across campuses. Good for organized folks who like working around schools and student safety, with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PSERS retirement, tuition reimbursement).

Application deadline: 11/16/2026

Employer: Catholic Health Group – St. Martha Campus

Location: Downingtown, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Blend of bus driving, activities aide, and resident concierge work in a senior living setting. Ideal if you enjoy helping older adults get to appointments, run activities, and feel at home in the community.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.