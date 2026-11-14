Downey has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like fixing things, staying active, and working with your hands. These roles are all onsite and focused on keeping buildings safe, comfortable, and running smoothly.

Employer: Lambert Heating and Air Conditioning

Lambert Heating and Air Conditioning Location: Downey, CA

Type: Full-time (40–48 hours/week, 8-hour shifts, overtime and some Saturdays)

(40–48 hours/week, 8-hour shifts, overtime and some Saturdays) Pay: $18.00 – $28.00/hour, based on experience

Work on residential HVAC installs alongside experienced techs—great if you have 6–24 months of HVAC experience and want to grow your skills. Expect steady hours, hands-on training, and a team that values work ethic and reliability.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Downey Medical Center, Downey, CA

Type: Full-time, Regular, Onsite (Night shift, Sun–Thu, 11:00 PM – 7:30 AM)

(Night shift, Sun–Thu, 11:00 PM – 7:30 AM) Pay Range: $43.10 – $50.55/hour

Union plant operations role handling building systems, boilers, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and general maintenance in a hospital setting. Best for someone with 3–5 years recent building plant experience plus required licenses (Steam Engineer license, driver’s license, and CFC cert within 6 months).

Employer: Savant Senior Living

Location: Downey, CA (Assisted Living facility)

(Assisted Living facility) Type: Full-time (onsite)

Full-time (onsite) Pay Range: $21.00 – $26.00/hour

Help keep an assisted living community safe and comfortable with general maintenance (basic plumbing, electrical, HVAC, carpentry, and inspections). Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and tuition reimbursement, and is a good fit if you like working around seniors and being the go-to fix-it person.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—employers often train the right person who shows up and follows through.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.