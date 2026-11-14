Downey has some wonderful dogs waiting at the Los Angeles County: Downey shelter for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, one of these pups could be the perfect match.

Breed: Australian Shepherd

Australian Shepherd Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Los Angeles County: Downey

Phone: (562) 940-6898

A handsome young Aussie, REESES is a smart, active boy who will likely enjoy playtime, walks, and learning new things. Australian Shepherds often do best with families who like to stay busy and give them plenty of mental and physical exercise.

👉 Meet REESES and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Los Angeles County: Downey

Phone: (562) 940-6898

LURLINE is a striking young white Husky. Huskies are known for their energy and love of adventure, so she may be a great fit for an active home that enjoys walks, hikes, and play.

👉 Meet LURLINE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with Brown/Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Black with Brown/Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Shelter: Los Angeles County: Downey

Phone: (562) 940-6898

ANGELA is a beautiful adult German Shepherd. This breed is often loyal and eager to bond closely with their people. She may be a wonderful companion for someone ready to give her structure, training, and love.

👉 Meet ANGELA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mastiff

Mastiff Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Shelter: Los Angeles County: Downey

Phone: (562) 940-6898

Big, brindle, and full of potential, THORA is an adult Mastiff girl. Mastiffs are typically large, gentle giants who do best with families prepared for a big dog and all the love (and couch space) that comes with it.

👉 Meet THORA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Akita

Akita Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Los Angeles County: Downey

Phone: (562) 940-6898

CLEO is a stunning white Akita. Akitas are often dignified, strong dogs who appreciate calm, confident handlers. She may do best with someone familiar with the breed or ready to learn about their needs.

👉 Meet CLEO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog Mix

German Shepherd Dog Mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with Brown/Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Black with Brown/Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Shelter: Los Angeles County: Downey

Phone: (562) 940-6898

SCRAPPY is a young German Shepherd mix with classic shepherd coloring. Young shepherd mixes often enjoy training, games, and plenty of activity, and can thrive with consistent guidance.

👉 Meet SCRAPPY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Shelter: Los Angeles County: Downey

Phone: (562) 940-6898

POPPY is an adult German Shepherd with rich brown and black coloring. She may be a great match for someone looking for a devoted companion who’s ready to settle into a stable home.

👉 Meet POPPY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Los Angeles County: Downey

Phone: (562) 940-6898

MAURY is a young black Lab, a breed often known for being friendly and people-oriented. With the right guidance, he could be a fun family dog who enjoys fetch, walks, and time with his humans.

👉 Meet MAURY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with Brown/Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Black with Brown/Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Shelter: Los Angeles County: Downey

Phone: (562) 940-6898

OSO is a young male German Shepherd with classic black-and-tan coloring. With training and attention, he may grow into a loyal partner for walks, play, and everyday life.

👉 Meet OSO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Los Angeles County: Downey at (562) 940-6898 to ask about a visit or adoption, and use the links above to learn more about each pup.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.