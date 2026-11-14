Downey’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring across cashiers, stock, and management. If you like helping customers and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Downey, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.20 – $23.20/hour

Lead the front end at a popular grocery store focused on healthy food. You’ll supervise cashiers, handle customer issues, help with hiring and training, and get perks like a 15% store discount, DailyPay access, and a range of benefits for eligible team members.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Downey, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.90 – $18.40/hour

Night owl? This role keeps the store clean, safe, and stocked while most shoppers sleep. You’ll move merchandise, help keep the sales floor organized, and support customer service in a big, fast-moving off-price retail chain.

Employer: Sunglass Hut (inside Macy’s)

(inside Macy’s) Location: Downey, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.21 – $34.66/hour

Step into store leadership with a global eyewear brand. You’ll coach the team, drive sales on the floor, help with hiring, and keep merchandising on point, with potential bonus/commission and access to a broader EssilorLuxottica benefits package.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good retail roles in Downey tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.