Downey’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home health to clinics and full dental practices. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want to stay local and keep your commute short.

Employer: Oasis Home Health Care

Oasis Home Health Care Location: Downey, CA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: OTHER

OTHER Pay: $55.00 – $60.00 per hour

Help patients regain strength and mobility by carrying out treatment plans from a physical therapist in home health settings. Great fit if you’re a licensed PTA who likes one-on-one care, flexible scheduling, and working across ortho, geriatrics, and pediatrics.

Employer: Jade Behavioral Consultants

Jade Behavioral Consultants Location: Downey, CA (clinic, homes, community)

(clinic, homes, community) Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.00 – $26.00 per hour

Work one-on-one with kids and teens using play-based ABA therapy to build real-life skills. This role offers paid training, support toward RBT certification, flexible scheduling, paid mileage, and benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: PDS Health / Downey Promenade Dental Group

Location: Downey, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $160,000 – $390,000 annually

Join a modern, tech-forward dental practice with mentorship from owner dentists and access to 600+ hours of CE. Ideal for new grads and experienced dentists who want strong earning potential, advanced tools (like CAD/CAM and CBCT), and a clear path to practice ownership.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.