🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Downey, CA

Downey has some solid front-line customer roles right now, especially if you’re bilingual and like helping people face-to-face or over the phone.

Below are several customer service and retail openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Bank of America

Bank of America Location: Downey, CA (assigned branch may vary within LA South market)

(assigned branch may vary within LA South market) Type: Full-time, in-branch

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about greeting clients in the lobby, helping them use ATMs/online banking, handling cash, and having deeper money conversations to match them with the right products. Bilingual Spanish is required, and you’ll need to be comfortable with sales goals, weekend hours, and working closely with small business and lending partners.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Downey, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $16.90 – $24.90 per hour (plus possible premiums and bonuses)

Help customers at the counter and on the phone find the right auto parts, ring up sales, handle returns, and keep shelves stocked. This is a good fit if you like cars, fast-paced retail, and want benefits, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, PTO, and tuition assistance. Automotive knowledge and Spanish are a plus but not required.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Downey, CA – Garden Medical Offices Building No. 1

Type: Call-in/On-call, Entry-level

Schedule: Day shift; hours and days vary , must be available some weekends and at least 10 days/month

Day shift; , must be available some weekends and at least Salary: Not listed

Work in a high-volume call center helping members schedule and reschedule appointments, route urgent calls to nurses, and answer basic questions. Bilingual English/Spanish is required, and this is a good entry into healthcare if you have at least one year of customer service experience and like phone-based work.

If something here looks right for you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.