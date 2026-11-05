🚌 Downey, CA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Downey has a steady flow of transportation work right now, from local pizza runs to hands-on fleet repair and limo driving. Here are a few solid options if you like being on the move.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Downey, CA

Downey, CA Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver pizzas around Downey, help in the store, and get on-the-job training. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, insured vehicle, and be ready for lots of walking, stairs, and working in different weather.

Employer: AAA Cooper Transportation

Location: Downey, CA

Downey, CA Type: Full-time

Salary: $33 – $35.50 per hour

Keep tractors, trailers, forklifts, and other fleet gear in top shape with preventive maintenance and repairs. This role is hands-on, physical, and comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, vacation, uniforms, and more.

Employer: Beverly Regent Limo

Location: Downey, CA (company based in Los Angeles)

Downey, CA (company based in Los Angeles) Type: Part-time (full-time/weekend also noted)

Salary: $20 – $40 per hour including tips

Drive stretch limos, Sprinters, limo buses, and SUVs for high-profile clients. You must be 35+, have a valid California Class B license with passenger endorsement, a clean driving record, and strong customer service skills.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—good driving jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.