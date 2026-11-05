🏥 Downey, CA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay

Downey’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big systems hiring for well‑paid clinical roles. If you’re in medicine or allied health and want stability plus good benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: PIH Health

PIH Health Location: Downey, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $298,000 – $326,000 + quality bonus and benefits

Nonprofit regional system with a closed ICU (no procedures) and a 7-on/7-off, 12-hour shift schedule. Role focuses on inpatient adult care with an average census of 18 patients/day, strong team support, loan repayment, shareholder track after 2 years, and full medical, dental, vision, retirement, CME, and malpractice coverage.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Orchard Medical Offices Building C, Downey, CA

Orchard Medical Offices Building C, Type: Full-time, Regular (union role, B17–DASH | AFSCME)

(union role, B17–DASH | AFSCME) Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM , ~40 hrs/week, ~15% travel

, ~40 hrs/week, ~15% travel Salary: Not listed

Advanced audiology role where 30–50% of your time is cochlear implants and/or intra‑operative monitoring. Requires a Master’s in Audiology, CA Audiologist license, BLS, and at least 1 year CI/intra‑op experience; Spanish and CI certification are preferred. You’ll handle diagnostics, hearing aids, CI programming, counseling, and coordinated care in a large integrated system.

Employer: CareMore Health (Mosaic/MPG)

(Mosaic/MPG) Location: Downey, CA

Type: Full-time, Outpatient Only

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Salary: $130,159 – $195,238 base + bonus opportunity

Value‑based primary care NP role focused on quality and prevention, not visit volume. You’ll work in a team‑based model with care coordination support, quarterly incentives (10% of quarterly earnings), long‑term incentive eligibility, PTO (~160 hrs), full benefits, 401(k) match, and CME (5 days + $2K). Requires active CA NP license, DEA, and BLS.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.