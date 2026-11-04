🛒 Several Customer Service Jobs in Downey, CA With Solid Pay

Downey’s retail scene is busy, and a few well-known brands are hiring right now. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Downey, CA

Type: Full-time (about 47.5 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $37.01 – $55.29/hour + potential bonus

+ potential bonus Application window closes: 04/03/2027

Lead a CVS store team and run day-to-day operations, from scheduling and training to hitting sales and service goals. This role is ideal if you have 2+ years of retail leadership, are in the District Leader Emerging Leader program, and want a higher-paying path with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement benefits.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Downey, CA

Type: Part-time (about 24 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $19.92/hour

Application window closes: 01/02/2027

Support store management, lead the crew on your shift, and keep things running smoothly when a manager isn’t on site. Good fit if you have some retail or supervisor experience and want steady hours, benefits eligibility for part-time, and a clear step into management.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Downey, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00/hour + potential services pay, overtime, and tips

Use your cosmetology license to offer haircuts, color, treatments, styling, and more while building your own guest list. This is a strong option if you love beauty, want to grow your skills, and like the idea of full-time benefits and steady salon traffic inside a busy store.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.