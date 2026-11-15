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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Downers Grove Today
There are some nice free items around Downers Grove right now, from furniture to plants and books. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.
Pink Twin Upholstered Trundle Daybed
Item: Pink twin upholstered trundle daybed with mattresses
Condition: Free, disassembled with all parts accounted for; non-smoking, no pets
Location: 4840 Seeley, Pierce Downer, Downers Grove, IL (at the curb)
Details: Mattresses are also on the curb if you want them. Ready for pickup as-is.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of 3 Novels by Various Authors
Item: Three books –
- Diamond in the Rough by Gina LaManna (paperback)
- The Song of the Jade Lily by Kirsty Manning (hardcover)
- The Secret Keeper by Kate Morton (paperback)
Location: Near Indian Trail School, Downers Grove, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Litter-Robot 4 Supplies – Filters & Liners
Item: Litter-Robot 4 supplies
- New, unused 6-pack of carbon filters
- New, unused two 50-packs of clear waste drawer liners
Pickup: Free porch pickup, no holds, first come, first served
Location: 4832 Saratoga Ave, Pierce Downer, Downers Grove, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
2 Snowboards & a Table Greenhouse
Item: Two snowboards and one table greenhouse
Details: Greenhouse has all pieces and stands about 2.5 ft tall
Location: 6005 Blodgett Ave, Fairmount/YMCA area, Downers Grove, IL – at the curb
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Handmade Wooden Tic-Tac-Toe Game
Item: Painted wooden tic-tac-toe board with wooden X and O pieces
Size: Board is 24 x 22 inches
Location: Lester School / Washington Park area, Downers Grove, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Kitty Decor Figure
Item: Sleeping kitty decoration (not real, not a toy – just a cute decor piece)
Location: Tamiami Drive area (Hobson & Woodridge Dr.), DuPage County, IL – patio access
Photos: See pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/TtCzcnw
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Hanging Ferns – 3 Plants
Item: Three healthy hanging ferns
Details: Have been growing on a porch and are looking for a new home
Location: Near Downtown Downers Grove, DuPage County, IL
Photos: See pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/QFsJJgi
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Folding Shopping Bag with Wheels
Item: Standard-size shopping bag on two wheels
Details: Folds into an 11 x 8 inch pack and unfolds easily; patio access pickup
Location: Tamiami Drive area (Hobson & Woodridge Dr.), DuPage County, IL
Photos: See pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/ygGWH4c
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Free Clean Bubble Wrap Sheets
Item: Clean bubble wrap sheets, various lengths
Pickup requirement: Must take all
Location: Hillcrest area, Downers Grove, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If you see something you like, try to reach out or swing by soon—free items in Downers Grove tend to go quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.