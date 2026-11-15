There are some nice free items around Downers Grove right now, from furniture to plants and books. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.

Item: Pink twin upholstered trundle daybed with mattresses

Condition: Free, disassembled with all parts accounted for; non-smoking, no pets

Location: 4840 Seeley, Pierce Downer, Downers Grove, IL (at the curb)

Details: Mattresses are also on the curb if you want them. Ready for pickup as-is.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Three books –

Diamond in the Rough by Gina LaManna ( paperback )

) The Song of the Jade Lily by Kirsty Manning ( hardcover )

) The Secret Keeper by Kate Morton (paperback)

Location: Near Indian Trail School, Downers Grove, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Litter-Robot 4 supplies

New, unused 6-pack of carbon filters

New, unused two 50-packs of clear waste drawer liners

Pickup: Free porch pickup, no holds, first come, first served

Location: 4832 Saratoga Ave, Pierce Downer, Downers Grove, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two snowboards and one table greenhouse

Details: Greenhouse has all pieces and stands about 2.5 ft tall

Location: 6005 Blodgett Ave, Fairmount/YMCA area, Downers Grove, IL – at the curb

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Painted wooden tic-tac-toe board with wooden X and O pieces

Size: Board is 24 x 22 inches

Location: Lester School / Washington Park area, Downers Grove, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Sleeping kitty decoration (not real, not a toy – just a cute decor piece)

Location: Tamiami Drive area (Hobson & Woodridge Dr.), DuPage County, IL – patio access

Photos: See pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/TtCzcnw

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Three healthy hanging ferns

Details: Have been growing on a porch and are looking for a new home

Location: Near Downtown Downers Grove, DuPage County, IL

Photos: See pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/QFsJJgi

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Standard-size shopping bag on two wheels

Details: Folds into an 11 x 8 inch pack and unfolds easily; patio access pickup

Location: Tamiami Drive area (Hobson & Woodridge Dr.), DuPage County, IL

Photos: See pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/ygGWH4c

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Clean bubble wrap sheets, various lengths

Pickup requirement: Must take all

Location: Hillcrest area, Downers Grove, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you see something you like, try to reach out or swing by soon—free items in Downers Grove tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.