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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Downers Grove Today
Here are a few free items your neighbors in Downers Grove are offering right now. If you can use any of these, reach out to the poster and arrange a pickup.
8 Vinyl Halloween Placemats (Downers Grove)
Item: 8 vinyl Halloween placemats
Condition: Not stated (vinyl; see photos in listing)
Location: College Road, DuPage County, Illinois
Source: trashnothing.com
Set of eight themed placemats being given away as a bundle. The poster asks that you take all 8 and then pass along any you don’t want. Vinyl is easy to wipe clean, great for kids or seasonal decor. Photos are available in the listing.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Light Clips for Christmas Lights – New, 100/box
Item: Light clips for hanging Christmas lights
Quantity: 100 clips per box
Condition: New (per poster)
Location: Downers Grove, IL (exact address via Facebook Messenger)
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Free holiday light clips to help you hang Christmas lights along gutters, roofs, or railings. The poster notes they are new and free for pickup in Downers Grove. Great time to grab these before decorating season.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Sturdy Moving/Storage Box (Near Fairview & 55th St)
Item: Sturdy box for moving or storage
Dimensions: 18" (W) x 20" (D) x 14.75" (H)
Location: Near Fairview & 55th St, Downers Grove, DuPage County, Illinois
Pickup times: Weekdays or weekends, afternoon before 6:30 pm
Source: trashnothing.com
Single heavy-duty box that’s good for packing, storage, or shipping. The poster gives exact measurements so you can see if it fits your needs. Pickup is flexible most afternoons before 6:30 pm.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Free items tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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