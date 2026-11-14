Here are a few free items your neighbors in Downers Grove are offering right now. If you can use any of these, reach out to the poster and arrange a pickup.

Item: 8 vinyl Halloween placemats

Condition: Not stated (vinyl; see photos in listing)

Location: College Road, DuPage County, Illinois

Source: trashnothing.com

Set of eight themed placemats being given away as a bundle. The poster asks that you take all 8 and then pass along any you don’t want. Vinyl is easy to wipe clean, great for kids or seasonal decor. Photos are available in the listing.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Light clips for hanging Christmas lights

Quantity: 100 clips per box

Condition: New (per poster)

Location: Downers Grove, IL (exact address via Facebook Messenger)

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Free holiday light clips to help you hang Christmas lights along gutters, roofs, or railings. The poster notes they are new and free for pickup in Downers Grove. Great time to grab these before decorating season.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Sturdy box for moving or storage

Dimensions: 18" (W) x 20" (D) x 14.75" (H)

Location: Near Fairview & 55th St, Downers Grove, DuPage County, Illinois

Pickup times: Weekdays or weekends, afternoon before 6:30 pm

Source: trashnothing.com

Single heavy-duty box that’s good for packing, storage, or shipping. The poster gives exact measurements so you can see if it fits your needs. Pickup is flexible most afternoons before 6:30 pm.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.