Downers Grove is busy right now with leadership roles, from public works to high-tech manufacturing and global supply chain projects. If you’ve got management experience, there’s real room here to step into bigger responsibility.

Employer: Village of Downers Grove

Village of Downers Grove Location: Downers Grove, IL (in person)

Salary: $137,125 – $188,546 per year

Type: Full-time, exempt

Why it’s worth a look: Lead the Village’s entire Engineering Department, oversee capital projects, set long- and short-term goals, and work directly with Village leadership. Ideal if you’re a licensed Illinois Professional Engineer with civil engineering and local government experience who wants a big-picture leadership role plus strong benefits (health, dental, vision, IMRF, PTO, tuition reimbursement).

Employer: Peterson Technology Partners (for a global specialty chemicals & ingredients client)

Peterson Technology Partners (for a global specialty chemicals & ingredients client) Location: Downers Grove, IL area / US-based remote; hybrid for IL or Houston

Salary: Competitive hourly rate (contract)

Type: Full-time contract through May 2027 go-live

Why it’s worth a look: Lead major supply chain and transportation workstreams for a large business carve-out, owning the integrated plan, testing, cutover, and change management. Great fit if you have 8–12+ years of enterprise project delivery, strong Waterfall governance, and deep transportation/supply chain experience, and want a long-term, high-impact program.

Employer: Regal Rexnord Corporation

Location: Downers Grove, IL (onsite)

Salary: $110,000 – $129,000 per year + ~10% bonus

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Run a filament-bearing production facility serving aerospace, defense, and heavy industry, with full ownership of safety, quality, delivery, cost, and people for about 25 employees. Perfect if you have 5+ years in manufacturing, at least 3 years leading production teams, and want a visible leadership role with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition assistance.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.