Downers Grove healthcare is busy and hiring. If you like helping patients and want steady, meaningful work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Advocate Health Care

Advocate Health Care Location: Downers Grove, IL

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead the ENT/Plastics surgical team in the OR at Good Samaritan Hospital. This role mixes direct patient care with mentoring staff, coordinating surgical cases and vendors, managing specialty supplies, and supporting quality and safety projects.

Employer: Advocate Health Care

Advocate Health Care Location: Downers Grove, IL

Type: Full-time (Weekend Program)

Salary: Not listed

Critical care RN role focused on weekend shifts, ideal if you want concentrated hours. You’ll use strong clinical judgment in a fast-paced setting, work with a multidisciplinary team, and stay active in unit councils and quality improvement.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Advocate Aurora Health Location: Downers Grove, IL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level support role in radiology—no prior experience required. You’ll help prep and transport patients, keep exam rooms stocked and clean, handle basic scheduling and phone calls, and work closely with techs and physicians.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.