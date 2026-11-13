Downers Grove has steady demand for people who keep schools and buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly. If you like active work and seeing the results right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Downers Grove School District 58

Downers Grove School District 58 Location: Downers Grove, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.60/hour

Help keep a local school clean and safe in the evenings—sweeping, mopping, trash, restrooms, and locking up the building. This role comes under the Downers Grove Custodial Maintenance (DGCMA) contract, with set school-year hours and district benefits.

Employer: Downers Grove School District 58

Downers Grove School District 58 Location: Downers Grove, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.60/hour

Similar evening custodial work in another school, with a slightly earlier start time. You’ll handle daily cleaning, restrooms, and building security, also covered by the DGCMA contract with district benefits.

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: Downers Grove, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.75–$16.25/hour

Clean offices or facilities for a major building services company—floors, restrooms, trash, and event clean-up. ABM notes this can be a good fit if you’re new or returning to the workforce, and offers a benefits package plus training.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.