Here are some free items and deals around Downers Grove that neighbors are offering right now. Take a look and see if something is useful for you or a friend.

Item: Washing machine / washers & dryers repair service

Condition: New listing for repair help (service, not a physical item)

Location: Downers Grove, IL

Source: Facebook Marketplace

The poster offers help to fix and repair washing machines, washers, and dryers. They say they are available and invite you to message them. If your laundry machines are acting up, this could be a helpful local contact.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Two wooden twin headboards

Condition: Not stated (likely used)

Location: Kingsley Crew, 6620 Powell Street, Downers Grove, IL

Availability note: Out on front yard until noon Friday 11/13

Source: Nextdoor

Two matching twin-size wooden headboards are set out in the front yard and are free to take. Great if you’re setting up kids’ rooms, a guest room, or need a simple frame for a twin bed. First come, first served while they’re at the curb.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Stack of free boxes

Condition: Not stated

Location: Near Lester School / Washington Park, by 63rd & Dunham, Downers Grove, IL

Source: Nextdoor

A neighbor has a stack of free boxes available. Handy for moving, storage, or shipping. The boxes are in the Lester School / Washington Park area, close to 63rd Street and Dunham. Check the listing for exact pickup details or to message the poster.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Variety of green tomatoes

Condition: Fresh produce (good for salsa)

Location: 1600 block of 71st Street, Downers Grove, IL (DG)

Source: trashnothing.com

A neighbor is giving away a variety of green tomatoes, perfect for salsa or other recipes that call for unripe tomatoes. Pickup is on the 1600 block of 71st Street in Downers Grove. Photos are available in the listing so you can see what’s there before you go.

Check out the pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/pckdrrf

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Free items tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, it’s best to check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.