🎁 Free Finds in Downers Grove — Furniture, Decor & More

Downers Grove neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. If you need furniture, decor, or craft supplies, there’s a little bit of everything.

Item: 7 lb owl bookends

Condition: Not stated; heavy, decorative set

Location: Lester School/Washington Park, Downers Grove, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

Sturdy owl-shaped bookends, weighing about 7 pounds total. Great for holding up a big row of books or as a fun decor piece.

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Item: China and ceramic shards for mosaic or craft projects

Condition: Broken pieces, from large to small

Location: Downers Grove – Hillcrest, Downers Grove, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

A mix of large and smaller pieces of china and ceramics. You can take them all or pick what you want. Perfect for mosaic art, garden stepping stones, or other creative projects. Bring your own containers to carry everything home.

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Item: Top section of a handcrafted home shrine

Condition: Used; found during basement cleanout

Location: Downers Grove – Hillcrest, Downers Grove, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

Intricately designed ornate shrine top, likely handcrafted. The owner found it in a basement cleanout and doesn’t have more details, but it could be great for decor, upcycling, or art projects. Easy porch pickup.

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Item: Wooden king size headboard

Condition: Not stated

Location: Florence Avenue Estates, Downers Grove, IL — near the mailbox

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple wood headboard sized for a king bed, set out near the mailbox for easy pickup. Nice free upgrade if you’re putting together a bedroom on a budget.

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Item: Old VHS tapes with movies from the 1960s

Condition: Used

Location: Lester School/Washington Park, Downers Grove, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

A batch of old movie VHS tapes, mostly from the ’60s. Good for collectors, anyone with a working VCR, or for tape-based art projects.

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Item: Wood rocking chair

Condition: Not stated

Location: Lester School/Washington Park, Downers Grove, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

Classic wood rocker. Could be nice for a porch, nursery, or reading corner. May be a good project piece if you like sanding and repainting.

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Item: Lazy Boy recliner

Condition: Not stated

Location: Lester School/Washington Park, Downers Grove, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

Comfortable Lazy Boy-style recliner. Great if you need extra seating for a living room, den, or basement hangout.

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Items: High chair, baby carrier, booster seat

Condition: Not stated

Location: At the curb on Selig Place (cul-de-sac), Downers Grove, IL

Source: trashnothing.com

A small bundle of baby gear set out at the curb on Selig Place in the cul-de-sac. Includes a high chair, carrier, and booster seat. Photos are available in the listing to see exact styles and condition.

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Free items in Downers Grove tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and reach out or swing by soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.