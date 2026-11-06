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🎁 Free Finds in Downers Grove — Furniture, Decor & More
Downers Grove neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. If you need furniture, decor, or craft supplies, there’s a little bit of everything.
BOOKENDS
Item: 7 lb owl bookends
Condition: Not stated; heavy, decorative set
Location: Lester School/Washington Park, Downers Grove, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
Sturdy owl-shaped bookends, weighing about 7 pounds total. Great for holding up a big row of books or as a fun decor piece.
China & Ceramic Shards for Mosaics
Item: China and ceramic shards for mosaic or craft projects
Condition: Broken pieces, from large to small
Location: Downers Grove – Hillcrest, Downers Grove, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
A mix of large and smaller pieces of china and ceramics. You can take them all or pick what you want. Perfect for mosaic art, garden stepping stones, or other creative projects. Bring your own containers to carry everything home.
Top section home shrine
Item: Top section of a handcrafted home shrine
Condition: Used; found during basement cleanout
Location: Downers Grove – Hillcrest, Downers Grove, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
Intricately designed ornate shrine top, likely handcrafted. The owner found it in a basement cleanout and doesn’t have more details, but it could be great for decor, upcycling, or art projects. Easy porch pickup.
Free King Size Headboard
Item: Wooden king size headboard
Condition: Not stated
Location: Florence Avenue Estates, Downers Grove, IL — near the mailbox
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple wood headboard sized for a king bed, set out near the mailbox for easy pickup. Nice free upgrade if you’re putting together a bedroom on a budget.
OLD VHS TAPES
Item: Old VHS tapes with movies from the 1960s
Condition: Used
Location: Lester School/Washington Park, Downers Grove, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
A batch of old movie VHS tapes, mostly from the ’60s. Good for collectors, anyone with a working VCR, or for tape-based art projects.
Wood Rocker
Item: Wood rocking chair
Condition: Not stated
Location: Lester School/Washington Park, Downers Grove, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
Classic wood rocker. Could be nice for a porch, nursery, or reading corner. May be a good project piece if you like sanding and repainting.
RECLINER
Item: Lazy Boy recliner
Condition: Not stated
Location: Lester School/Washington Park, Downers Grove, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
Comfortable Lazy Boy-style recliner. Great if you need extra seating for a living room, den, or basement hangout.
Baby items (Downers Grove)
Items: High chair, baby carrier, booster seat
Condition: Not stated
Location: At the curb on Selig Place (cul-de-sac), Downers Grove, IL
Source: trashnothing.com
A small bundle of baby gear set out at the curb on Selig Place in the cul-de-sac. Includes a high chair, carrier, and booster seat. Photos are available in the listing to see exact styles and condition.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Free items in Downers Grove tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and reach out or swing by soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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